Talking about the stars Brazilthese arrived having on the bench vincent feola in 1958, Aymore Moreira in 1962, Mario Zagallo in 1970, Carlos Alberto Parreira in 1994 and Luis Felipe Scolari in 2002. The only time England lifted the trophy occurred in 1966 with alf ramseywhile the three times that Argentina caressed the glory also had its nationals in front, that is, Cesar Luis Menotti in 1979, Carlos Salvador Bilardo in 1986 and lionel scaloni in 2022.

Now, just in the last Qatar World CupSeveral teams brought in foreign strategists to try to make a difference, although in the end it didn’t help much. The host Qatar featured the Spanish Felix Sanchez, Ecuador with the argentinian Gustavo Alfaro, Iran with portuguese Carlos Queiroz, Saudi Arabia with the French herve renard, Mexico with the argentinian Gerardo Martino, Costa Rica with the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez, Belgium With the spanish Roberto Martinez, Canada with english john herdman and South Korea with portuguese paulo bento. Of all of them, only the South Koreans reached the round of 16, being eliminated in that phase, with the rest staying in the Group Phase.