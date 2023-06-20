During the World Cups the teams seek to win the title of champion at all costs, sometimes they seek to do so with a strategist of the same nationality, however, the desire to win is so great that they bet on the technical direction of a foreigner. However, until now, only the World Cup champions have had a helmsman from their own nation on their bench, so the bet from foreigners has not turned out as expected.
In 1930, Uruguay he was the first world champion by the hand of Alberto Supicciwhile in 1934 and 1938, Italy became a two-time champion thanks to Vittorio Pozzo. Already in 1950, The Charrúa Claw was once again the best on the planet after the technical direction of Juan Lopez Fontana. With respect to Germanyhis four championships are also due to coaches born on German soil: Sepp Herberger in Switzerland 1954, Helmuth Schön in 1974, franz beckenbauer in Italy 1990 and Joachim Low in Brazil 2014.
Talking about the stars Brazilthese arrived having on the bench vincent feola in 1958, Aymore Moreira in 1962, Mario Zagallo in 1970, Carlos Alberto Parreira in 1994 and Luis Felipe Scolari in 2002. The only time England lifted the trophy occurred in 1966 with alf ramseywhile the three times that Argentina caressed the glory also had its nationals in front, that is, Cesar Luis Menotti in 1979, Carlos Salvador Bilardo in 1986 and lionel scaloni in 2022.
By 1982, Enzo Bearzot brought to La Nationale to get his third title and Marcello Lippi was awarded the second in 2006. On the other hand, Aime Jacquet gave France its first World Cup in 1998, with Didier Deschamps achieving the second in 2018. Finally, Vicente del Bosque gave to Spain his only World Cup to date in 2010.
Now, just in the last Qatar World CupSeveral teams brought in foreign strategists to try to make a difference, although in the end it didn’t help much. The host Qatar featured the Spanish Felix Sanchez, Ecuador with the argentinian Gustavo Alfaro, Iran with portuguese Carlos Queiroz, Saudi Arabia with the French herve renard, Mexico with the argentinian Gerardo Martino, Costa Rica with the Colombian Luis Fernando Suarez, Belgium With the spanish Roberto Martinez, Canada with english john herdman and South Korea with portuguese paulo bento. Of all of them, only the South Koreans reached the round of 16, being eliminated in that phase, with the rest staying in the Group Phase.
