4 Champions League in the seasons: 2005/2006, 2008/2009, 2010/2011 and 2014/2015.

8 Spanish Super Cups in the 2005/06, 2006/07, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons.

3 European Super Cups in the 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16 seasons.

3 Club World Cups in the 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16 seasons.

7 King’s Cups in the 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons)

More Messi news