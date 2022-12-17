Lionel Messi will play a new final, this time in the World Cup in Qatar against France. It will be number 41 of his career and he will try to get the most sought-after title for him.
Throughout his successful career, Leo has experienced many moments of joy and raised many glasses. Next, we review all the titles achieved in finals. In total there are 30 and now he is going for the World Cup.
Barcelona was Messi’s home for most of his career and where he achieved his greatest achievements. There were many finals won with few frustrations. There he had the peak of his game and made history.
4 Champions League in the seasons: 2005/2006, 2008/2009, 2010/2011 and 2014/2015.
8 Spanish Super Cups in the 2005/06, 2006/07, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2016/17 and 2018/19 seasons.
3 European Super Cups in the 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16 seasons.
3 Club World Cups in the 2009/10, 2011/12 and 2015/16 seasons.
7 King’s Cups in the 2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2020/21 seasons)
With PSG he managed to win a single title in the only final played. Messi scored one of the goals in the 4-0 win over Nantes and kept the French Super Cup. Will more come in the future? His contract is until June 2023 and it seems difficult for him to renew, although the club will make an effort to achieve it after the World Cup.
With the senior Argentine team, he managed to win the America’s Cup 2021 and the Final 2021 against Italy. He also achieved the Sub 20 world and the Olympic Games. On Sunday he will play the most important final and will seek to take revenge for what happened in 2014.
