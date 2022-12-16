Lionel Messi had a successful career. He broke almost all possible records, became one of the best players in history and was champion many times. In total he had to play 41 finals and not all of them ended in happiness.
Throughout his career, there were frustrations, defeats that hurt him a lot and that even led him to resign from the Argentine team. He was always a person who suffered a lot when things did not work out for him and he was seen on several occasions ending matches with tears in his eyes.
We review below the twelve finals he lost (we highlight that he played only one with PSG and won it).
The first defeat was the European Super Cup against Sevilla in 2006. In 2011 they suffered the second against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. In 2012 he lost again against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. In 2014 he lost the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid. In 2015 the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic. 2017 was with a defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid. In 2019 they fell in the Copa del Rey against Valencia. His last defeat in the finals was against Athletic in 2021 for the Spanish Super Cup.
Unlike Barcelona, with Argentina they lost more than they won. He was defeated in the 2007 Copa América against Brazil, in the 2015 and 2016 Copa Américas against Chile and the most painful was the World Cup final against Germany in 2014.
