Sevilla FC have once again demonstrated their absolute dominance in the Europa League by qualifying for their seventh final in the tournament’s history. An impressive achievement that highlights the greatness and competitive spirit of this Spanish club. What makes it even more astonishing is the fact that on the previous six occasions that they have reached the final, Sevilla have been crowned champions. The most recent victory was in 2020, when they defeated Inter Milan in a thrilling final. The Andalusian team has become a benchmark in this competition, consolidating its status as one of the great clubs in Europe in the Europa League.
How many UEFA Europa League finals have Sevilla reached?
Sevilla FC have reached a total of seven UEFA Europa League finals, including yesterday’s. They have been a prominent presence in the competition and have managed to lift the trophy on every previous occasion that they have reached the final. This impressive run demonstrates the club’s ability and success in this prestigious European competition. Sevilla have established themselves as one of the most successful and respected teams in UEFA Europa League history.
How many of them have you ended up winning?
Sevilla FC has won the UEFA Europa League a total of six times. They have managed to lift the trophy in the following editions: 2005-2006, 2006-2007, 2013-2014, 2014-2015, 2015-2016 and 2019-2020. These victories demonstrate the greatness and dominance of the team in this competition. Sevilla has left an indelible mark on the history of the Europa League, becoming the most successful club in the tournament.
Who will you play against this year in the Europa League final?
Indeed, in this year’s UEFA Europa League final, Sevilla will face AS Roma. The match is scheduled for May 31 and will take place in Budapest. It will be an exciting meeting between two teams with a great history in European football. Also, it is interesting to note that AS Roma has José Mourinho as their coach, who has built an impressive reputation in European finals, as he has never lost one.
|
Season
|
Rival
|
Result
|
2005/06
|
middlesbrough
|
4-0
|
2006/07
|
Spanish
|
2-2 (3-1 penalties)
|
2013/14
|
Benfica
|
0-0 (4-2 penalties)
|
2014/15
|
dnipro
|
3-2
|
2015/16
|
Liverpool
|
3-1
|
2019/20
|
Inter de Milan
|
3-2
