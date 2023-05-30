The AS Roma It is one of the most historic and prestigious clubs in Italian football and this translates into numerous participations in European editions. However, his record in this competition is quite modest. What happened in the past and the experiences reaching the last stages of the competition are not good. Of course the memory is bitter, but football always gives revenge and this time, the revenge will have a captain with experience in important finals, such as Jose Mourinho.
How many UEFA Europa League finals has AS Roma reached?
Just one time. The only time Roma played for the Europa League title was in the 1990-91 season, when they faced Inter Milan in an Italian final.
How many Europa League finals did AS Roma win?
None. Unfortunately for AS Roma, Inter Milan became champion in that 1991 final, winning the game by a score of 2-1. Roma’s goal was scored by Roberto Pruzzo, while Inter Milan scored through Andreas Brehme and Lothar Matthäus. It was a very disputed final and Inter Milan managed to take the victory and the title.
Since then, Roma have not played a Europa League final again, although they have had some notable appearances. For example, in the 2016-17 season they reached the semifinals, where they lost to Manchester United 8-5 on aggregate. In the 2020-21 season they also reached the semifinals, but were eliminated by Villarreal 6-2 on aggregate. So, Roma is still looking for its first Europa League, a trophy that would give him more prestige and recognition at an international level.
Who will Roma play in the Europa League final this year?
The team led by José Mourinho will have to face the most dominant team in the competition, with Sevilla. It will not be an easy match because the experience in these matches is very relevant.
|
Season
|
Rival
|
Result
|
1990-91
|
Inter
|
1-2
