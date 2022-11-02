Along with the official premiere date of the series of The Last of Us that was shared today, not long ago the number of episodes that this production will have was confirmed. To the surprise of almost no one, the new HBO show will feature the industry standard.

According to Variety, the first season of The Last of Us will have 10 episodes, where it is planned to adapt the story of the first game in the Naughty Dog series. However, it has been mentioned that here we will not only see the events as we remember them, but that a number of changes have been made.

What kind of changes? Okay, At the moment it is unknown exactly what this refers to. However, considering the type of story that we are presented with, it is likely that the prologue of the game is no longer the beginning of the story, but that this moment in Joel’s life is part of some scene in the middle or end of the story. season.

Remember, the series of The Last of Us Coming to HBO and HBO Max early next yearand here you can know exactly when.

10 episodes sounds like a good amount for the kind of story that The Last of Us is. Considering that the game lasts about 10 hours, this means that each chapter will manage to cover a large portion of the story. We can only wait and see what kind of changes we will see.

Via: Variety