We all need an electric car, but where are we at the moment?

From 2035, every new car sold in Europe must be a zero-emission car. There is still a lot to do before we get there. But where are we at the moment? How many electric cars are actually already driving around in our country and how much is that in total.

Almere the place to be

Energy company Zonneplan also wondered that and they once dived into the figures of the National Road Traffic Agency (RDW). And guess what? Almere is the place to be, at least if you want to spot electric cars. No less than 16.2 percent of the vehicle fleet there is already electric.

Where they are still far from being ready for the electric car, according to this research, is in Limburg. There, only 1.5 percent of the cars run on electricity.

Absolute numbers

At the beginning of September, 306 thousand electric passenger cars were registered in the Netherlands out of a total fleet of almost 9 million cars. Even if you look at numbers instead of percentages, most EVs are driving in Almere. With 41,761 electric cars, the city in Flevoland scores twice as high as number two Breda and three times as much as Amsterdam.

At the very bottom of the list, with the exception of the Wadden Islands, is the municipality of Hattem in Gelderland. Only fourteen EVs are driving there out of a total of 1,337 cars.

Rural

At the national level, 3.4 percent of registered cars are currently EVs, according to this the electric car research. That is one in thirty cars. In eight municipalities the percentages are at least twice as high, in addition to Almere these are Breda, Houten, Amersfoort, Tynaarlo, Haarlemmermeer, Ouder-Amstel and Smallingerland.

What is striking is that all major leasing companies are also located in these municipalities and therefore a large number of electric cars are registered.

