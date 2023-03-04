And the Turkish Anadolu Agency, quoting AFAD, reported on Saturday that it had monitored the occurrence of about 13,000 earthquakes and aftershocks from February 6 to today, in and around Turkey..

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 struck southern Turkey and northern Syria, followed by thousands of violent aftershocks, killing more than 50,000 people and causing massive destruction as thousands of buildings collapsed, leading to billions of dollars in losses.