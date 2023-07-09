Badge engineering they call it in English. A car manufacturer knocks on the door of a nearby factory asking if they can borrow a model. For example, the Mitsubishi ASX is not much more than a Renault Captur with different logos. The same goes for the Mazda 2 Hybrid, which is a Toyota Yaris. But how many people really go for such a clone? Or do people prefer the original? Now that the first half of 2023 is over, we look at the interim score.

By the way, playing loan neighbor is beneficial for both parties. For example, we were sometimes whispered to a French brand that they earn more per car from models they sell to other brands; they don’t have to set up showrooms or advertise for that, because that’s what the other brand does. They sell thousands of models in one fell swoop. The car brand that takes over the car does not have to pay development costs for a model.

Renault Captur vs Mitsubishi ASX

In the first half of this year there are 2,146 copies of the Renault Captur sold. The original is 1,000 euros cheaper than the Mitsubishi version. Still left 225 people in the Netherlands are tempted to buy the Misubishi ASX. Incidentally, there are certain versions where you get more options at Mitsubishi for the same money.

Toyota Yaris vs Mazda 2 Hybrid

The Toyota Yaris always goes well in the Netherlands. Already left this year 2,231 pieces the showrooms with yellow license plates. At Mazda they could this year 393 to distribute copies. The normal Mazda 2 without Toyota technology is more popular, because the brand sold 600 copies this year.

Toyota Corolla vs Suzuki Swace

Where the above models are identical copies, they have updated the front bumper a bit with the Suzuki Swace. But even with that, Suzuki can’t win over many people. Only 30 people got into the Swace this year, opposite 1,515 people who went for a new Corolla.

Toyota RAV4 vs Suzuki Across

It’s even worse with the Across. Where the Toyota RAV4 is always one of the best-selling models in the world, Suzuki only knew 14 pieces of the Across to wear in the Netherlands. And very honestly: who also buys a Suzuki of almost 60,000 euros? Incidentally, the RAV4 at Toyota in our country does not go through the roof either. The counter is currently up 308 units for the first half of 2023.