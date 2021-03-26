Vaccination campaigns against the emerging corona virus, which causes Covid-19 disease, continued to accelerate this week in many countries of the world with a new wave of outbreaks, especially in Europe.

The escalation of vaccination campaigns led to what became known as the “vaccine war” after the European Union prevented the export of shipments of the vaccine by companies that did not fulfill their obligations to the bloc.

The number of vaccines provided so far has exceeded half a billion doses worldwide, according to a census based on official data prepared on Friday.

Specifically, more than 508.3 million doses had been used in at least 164 countries and territories, as of Friday at 09:00 GMT.

The pace of vaccination is increasingly accelerating, as the first hundred million vaccine doses were used within two months, while the second hundred million were used within twenty days, the third within 15 days, the fourth within 11 days, and the fifth within eight days.

Israel remains the country that made the most progress in the vaccination campaign, by far.

The country of nine million people has used about ten million doses of vaccine.

Six out of ten Israelis received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than half of the population was fed the two doses.

As a result, the rate of corona infection decreased from 650 per 100,000 people in January to only 67 now.

As for the absolute numbers, the United States comes first (133 million doses, or 26 percent of the total doses used in the world), followed by China (91 million) and India (55.5 million).

The 27 European Union countries used 65 million doses of vaccine, covering 10 percent of the population. The most populous countries accounted for nearly half of the doses: France (10.6 percent), Germany (10 percent), Italy (9.9 percent) and Spain (9.5 percent on March 24).

The vaccine, which was developed by the Swedish-British company “AstraZenica”, was used in cooperation with the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, the European Union and others and other countries alike. This is especially due to the “Kovacs” mechanism, which is the main supplier to it, as it is produced and used in large quantities in India.

As for the American-German “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, and the American “Moderna” vaccine, which are more expensive and difficult to maintain, their use is mainly concentrated in rich countries.

As for the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine, and the two Chinese vaccines developed by “Sinopharma” and “Sinovac”, they are used in many countries.

Regarding the American Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is given in the form of a single dose, it is currently restricted to use in the United States and South Africa, but it has been licensed in Canada and the European Union.