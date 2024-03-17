Do you have experience as construction worker and are you looking for job opportunities in the United States? Then we tell you how much the North American country pays them and which states have the best salaries.

For work in the United States First you have to have all your documents in order and be a creditor of a H2B work visawhich allows you to work regularly for a season.

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics It is estimated that the job offer will increase by 7% until 2030.

He salary of a bricklayer in the United States It will depend entirely on the number of hours you work, the immigration status you have and the company that hires you.

However, according to data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average salary for bricklayers in that country it is $19 dollars an hour so monthly they earn between 1,704 and 3,804 dollars.

It should be noted that in the North American country, years of experience are in your favor if you already have practice, so a bricklayer can earn from 12 to 25 dollars or more.

So if you practice this profession in USAthe annual salary will be 48 thousand 300 dollarsand it is one of the most requested and competitive jobs.

States in the USA that pay bricklayers the best