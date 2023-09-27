If we had a specific number of digits as an answer, it would no longer be an infinite number. The really important thing, when we talk about infinite numbers, is that they will have no end. Therefore, if we say, for example, a million digits, that number is already finite because we can always think of adding one more digit. But the question makes a lot of sense and has given rise to different paradoxes throughout the history of mathematics.

The conception of infinity is relatively new and, in part, is due to the numbering system we have. Civilizations such as the Egyptian or the Aztec, with non-positional numbering systems, never considered quantities greater than certain values, since they did not even have symbols that allowed them to represent said quantities and, therefore, the same thing happened with the concept of infinite. However, infinity did implicitly underlie positional systems such as our number system, and the way quantities are represented is key to producing an intuitive notion of infinity. In the 20th century, the German mathematician David Hilbert stated that infinity is not found in reality. He argued that it is not possible to divide matter indefinitely and that infinity may be a necessary notion in our thinking, even though it does not exist in reality. The notion of infinity seemed to be rigorously defined, but it continued to be the cause of controversy and paradox.

Currently, infinity distinguishes two meanings in mathematics. The first of them, infinity taken as that which has no end, which can always continue and which in mathematics we call potential infinity. The second, infinity considered as a totality, a finished process with its limits reached, thinking about the set of all numbers without thinking about each one of them, which we call current infinity. But you should know that some of the great mathematicians such as the Frenchman Augustin Louis Cauchy or the German Carl Friedrich Gauss denied the existence of this current infinity.

More information

Returning to your question, as I said, the current numbering system allows us to reflect on the concept of infinity. In this case, if we have a number of certain digits, whatever they may be, we can always think of a number with one more digit, so it is not infinite. That is, there is no such value.

But just because that number doesn’t exist doesn’t mean that infinity doesn’t exist. If we talk about numbers we can always add one more digit so it is not infinite. That is, for example, the conception that Gauss had. But since the end of the 19th century, the concept changed. At that time, the current infinity was proposed and consisted of defining infinity as a totality, as the limits. This step allows us to relate infinity to the limits of functions or sequences. For example, if we think of a sequence with even numbers: 2, 4, 6, 8, 10… That sequence grows indefinitely and we can always think of a larger number. The limit of this sequence is infinite. But if we think of a sequence that is: 1, 1/3, 1/4, 1/5… That sequence is decreasing although it does not decrease to minus infinity, it decreases towards 0, but it never reaches 0. If we could put infinite figures in the denominator of that fraction we would reach 0, but we only reach it at the limit, that is, the sequence has a limit of 0 when the denominator tends to infinity.

And with functions it is similar; If with sequences we talk about natural numbers, with functions we would be talking about real numbers. Real numbers are those that allow us to represent all values ​​on a straight line, an infinite line that contains negative and positive numbers and includes, among others, natural numbers. These are the ones used to count elements: 1, 2, 3, 4… and so on to infinity.

Monica Arnal Palacián She has a degree in Mathematics and a doctor in Education. She is a professor at the University of Zaragoza

Question sent via email by Angel Gael Romero

Coordination and writing: Victoria Toro

