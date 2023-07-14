The latest Report published by Fifa last January, and relating to the 20,209 transfers concluded in 2022 from one country to another (thus excluding those within the same federation), takes a fairly clear picture of how much “weight” they have acquired in over time the prosecutors in the world of football. Serie A is no exception. Indeed, our clubs paid 79 million in 2022, only less than those in the Premier League who gave agents 181.3 million. We are second in this special classification (worldwide expenditure of 622 million), ahead of the Portuguese, Spanish, German and French leagues. This is why so many presidents, while appreciating the professional work carried out by some agents, are awaiting the definitive entry into force (from 1 October) of the new Fifa regulation: it will also be implemented by the FIGC and will give the managers of our football a hand both to contain expenses and not to let money out of the system. The Fifa Report is a partial figure: considering the commissions for “internal” transfers and the arrears paid by some clubs, the millions allocated to agents by Italian clubs in 2022 were 205. A huge amount if you think that our football it has just over a third of the revenues of the Premier League and in terms of turnover it is also below La Liga and the Bundesliga. The FIGC Report certified that in 2022 Juventus paid the most for proxies and brokerages (51,336,558 euros), but two other clubs went over 20 million (Roma and Inter) and another four over ten million (Fiorentina , Naples, Milan and Udinese). All right, there were some invoices from previous years pending, but… Last came Turin with just 2 million paid.