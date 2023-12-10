The next total solar eclipse which will cross much of North America, including Mexico, the United States and Canada, will take place on April 8, 2024. This astronomical event will darken the sky in an experience that will not be repeated until the year 2044.

The total solar eclipse will begin over the South Pacific Ocean. If weather conditions permit, The first location in continental North America to experience totality will be the Pacific coast of Mexico around 11:07 a.m. PDT.

The eclipse path will cover Mexico, cross the United States from Texas to Maine and continue towards Canada. Departure from the North American continent will occur off the Atlantic coast of Newfoundland, Canada, at 5:16 pm NDT.

It is essential to prepare to enjoy the eclipse safely

Totality schedules in some cities

Dallas, Texas: partial start at 12:23 pm CDT, totality at 1:40 pm CDT. Cleveland, Ohio: partial start at 1:59 pm EDT, totality at 3:13 pm EDT. Buffalo, New York: partial start at 2:04 pm EDT, totality at 3:18 pm EDT. Caribou, Maine: partial start at 2:22 pm EDT, totality at 3:32 pm EDT.

This astronomical phenomenon will be a total solar eclipse, the last visible from the contiguous United States until 2044. During totality, when the Moon completely blocks the face of the Sun, the sky will darken as if it were sunrise or sunset.

Safety is the number one priority when viewing a total solar eclipse. It is recommended that you become familiar with the safety guidelines for using specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing.

Viewing any part of the bright Sun without specialized protection can cause serious eye damage. During partial phases, solar viewing glasses or a safe portable solar viewer must be used at all times. An indirect observation method, such as a pinhole projector, can also be used.