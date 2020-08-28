Women need special care to recover after delivery. The first six weeks after delivery are called postpartum periods. In this time, the wounds of women have to be healed and adjusted to new changes. The relationship between mother and baby deepens in these weeks.

Women are usually asked to take adequate rest after delivery, but have you ever thought about how many days of rest is enough. Let’s know the answer to this question.

How long should you rest

Women need to rest for at least four weeks after a normal delivery. It is not that in this one month you have to stay on the bed but you can start doing small tasks gradually. Rest in bed in the first week after delivery, start working in the second week. If after three weeks you are feeling well then you can get out of the house.



40 days time

It is believed that the body must be given at least 40 days of rest after nine months of pregnancy and delivery. During this time, the body is fully recovered. In these 40 days, the mother has to take care of her diet so that the weakness in the body can be removed and milk can be produced in sufficient quantity for the baby.

Maximum recovery time

It is not the case that all women recover within four weeks or 40 days after a normal delivery. Everyone takes a different time to recover. It is believed that women feel fully healthy within six to eight weeks after delivery. It takes less time to recover after a normal delivery than a caesarean delivery.



Problems after delivery

Even after delivery, women face many problems, such as:

Vaginal pain: During labor, the area between the vagina and the anus, ie the perineum, can get stretched. A small cut in the vagina to get the baby out can cause severe pain after delivery.

Constipation : Constipation may occur after delivery. This is often due to pain relief during delivery.

Difficulty urinating:In normal delivery, the bladder is stretched and may damage nerves and muscles for some time. Due to this, there may be difficulty in urinating or pain.

Breast swelling and pain:Colostrum is formed in the breast within the first three to four days after delivery. It is very important to increase the immunity of the baby. There may be swelling due to filling of milk in the breast.