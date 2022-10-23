There is a difference between protein-based foods (meat, fish and eggs) and those with carbohydrates (pasta and rice) and vegetables. The choice of container and the hours elapsed from preparation are important

In our garbage Almost 31 kilos a year per capita of food end up (Waste Watcher International 2022 report, data referring to 2021): thanks to dinner leftovers, pantries that are too full, food spoiled in the refrigerator. Today batch cooking is used a lot, for example, series cooking, an effective method that allows, staying in the kitchen for one day only, to plan the meals of the week. practical, as long as for di learn to preserve the dishes that are prepared: they must be placed in the fridge within two hours of cookingbetter in small portions because they cool earlier, he begins Laura Rossinutritionist and researcher at the Council for Research in Agriculture and the analysis of the agricultural economy (CREA Alimenti e Nutrrizione).

How long can food cooked in the refrigerator last?

Protein-based products, i.e. meat, fish, eggs, are more perishable than those based on carbohydrates and can more easily be a breeding ground for bacterial infections. They last a couple of days, while pasta, rice and vegetables even four. For longer periods it is necessary to use the freezer and then defrost the food in the fridge to prevent bacterial growth.

The best way to keep food for a long time?



Choose BPA (Bisphenol A) free plastic containers, a chemical substance that can migrate into food and drinks, or glass containers that are indifferent from the point of view of conservation, it is important that they are suitable for food and always tightly closed to avoid contamination between cooked and raw foods. A dirty eggshell can contaminate other foods and its natural porosity makes it susceptible to absorb odors and to be contaminated in turn. Cover the bowls with the film in order to seal the dish well. Better not to leave the food in the pots. If you have to, protect them with lids, it is not enough to place a plate on them. In contact with very acidic and fatty substances for a long time, aluminum can deteriorate and could favor the migration of metal into food: avoid storing these types of food in pots or aluminum containers.

How should cooked food be stored in the fridge?



Incorrect use or malfunctioning of the refrigerator often causes food contamination. Then, make sure the temperature is + 4C. Also, take advantage of the lower shelves, which are the coldest, to store cooked and perishable foods such as meat, fish and cheese. The higher shelves, always hotter, are to be reserved for drinks, for example. The milk does not go into the fridge door which, being opened, is the place more exposed to thermal changes. Arrange it at an intermediate level and hold the door for bottles or industrial sauces.

To save money or for convenience, you buy maxi packs and store many products in the pantry. Risky?

Pasta, rice, legumes stored at room temperature, in packs or containers, have a remarkable stability because their low humidity content prevents bacterial proliferation. Flours, on the other hand, are among the foods most at risk of being thrown away. Wholemeal ones are the most perishable because they also retain the outermost part of the grain containing a certain percentage of humidity which can favor the formation of “butterflies” in both open and closed packages.

What happens if you eat a badly stored food?

Foodborne infections of this type are quite common and usually provoke gastrointestinal disorders not serious. Children and pregnant women need to pay more attention because their individual susceptibility is greater.