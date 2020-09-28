Pregnancy and childbirth can cause different reactions in people, including fears such as happiness and doubt. It mostly depends on the time of pregnancy – some women may be quite comfortable financially and personally to take responsibility for having a baby, while some women may prefer to wait a bit before taking on this responsibility. Whether you want to conceive or want to stop pregnancy, everything depends on the right time to do anything. Here, we are going to discuss which time after your periods is right for getting pregnant.

How does pregnancy or conception happen?

Pregnancy occurs when a sperm fertilizes an egg cell and the fertilis egg is implanted in the uterus. To do this, the sperm cell must travel from the vagina and through the cervix to the fallopian tube. After fertilization, the egg cell travels from the ovary to the uterus via the fallopian tube. Here, it attaches itself to the lining of the uterus.

Conception can occur at any time up to 5 days after sexual intercourse. Sperm cells can live in the hostile environment of the fallopian tubes for up to 5 days and still perform their primary function of fertilizing the ovum. This happens when ovulation occurs 5 days after sex. Therefore, we can see that in the process of conception, there are various markers that have to be fulfilled. The time when the uterus accepts a life-giving egg known as ovulation. At this time there is space around ovulation, thus, this is the right time when it is most possible to conceive.

Tips to have sex after periods

You can become pregnant after your period ends. In fact, 5 days after the period to be pregnant and the day with ovulation is included. If you are planning to conceive then you are advised to have sex two or three times a week. In the middle of the period, signs of pregnancy can be found until a few days later. For example, 6 days before and 4 days after a period are considered ideal.

If seen correctly, ovulation lasts approximately 12 to 24 hours. Once your ovary releases an egg, it stays in your body for about 12 to 24 hours and after that, it dies if the sperm is not fertilized. It sheds the lining of the uterus (endometrium), causing menstruation after two weeks. However, this does not mean that you can only become pregnant on this one day. A sperm is known to live in a woman’s body for five days. Therefore, if you maintain unprotected sex for six days, then there is a possibility that you may be pregnant before and after five days before the day of ovulation.

Know whether you are pregnant before your period is missed.

quick tips:

Always keep an eye on any symptoms such as your period cycle, stomach cramps, softening of breasts and mood changes. This will help you plan your pregnancy better.

– Keep in mind the graph of your ovulation days and look for symptoms.

– Monitor your body temperature for at least three periods. This will help you to notice an increase in temperature after ovulation.