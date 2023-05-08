The forecast for the upcoming 2023 hurricane season has been issued by the National Water Commission (Conagua), it forecasts at least 16 cyclones in the Atlantic Ocean and up to 22 in the Pacific Ocean region. This season is expected to be very active due to the interaction of other meteorological phenomena.

According to what was reported by Conagua, the 2023 hurricane season begins on May 15 in the Pacific Ocean and on June 1 for the Atlantic Ocean. These dates do not mean that the phenomena will already develop; however, it is an expected date for the formation of this type of system.

Despite the expected formation of at least 30 systems between tropical storms and hurricanes of various categories, Conagua reported that this does not mean that these cyclones impact national territory. Because the SMN forecasts indicate that, of the total number of tropical cyclones generated, both in the Atlantic and in the Pacific, at least five could impact the country.

How many cyclones could hit Sinaloa?

Although it is anticipated that for the Hurricane season 2023 HE have increased cyclonic activity in the Pacific by the interaction of the El Niño weather phenomenon, It is not known exactly how many hurricanes could be registered in the Pacific area.or, much less if any of them will reach the coasts of Sinaloa.

As the Conagua has mentioned for this season, the impact of at least five systems is expected, which could make landfall both on the side of the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, as well as on the coasts of the Pacific Ocean.