How many countries are in the world in 2025

The question about how many countries there are in the world is, surprisingly, more difficult to answer what it seems. At first glance, a clear figure could arise when looking at the statistics of the United Nations Organization (UN) or other international entities.

However, the exact number of countries varies depending on the criteria used to define what constitutes a “country”. While some nations enjoy universal recognition, there are other territories whose sovereignty is disputed or not recognized by all member states of international organizations.

At present, the generally accepted figure is in 195 countries recognized by the international community. This figure includes 193 UN members and two observer states: the city of the Vatican and Palestine. Despite this consolidated number, there are territories that, although they demand independence and function as sovereign nations, are not universally recognized, such as Taiwan, which has been excluded by the People’s Republic of China, or regions such as Western Sahara.

These cases underline the political and diplomatic complexity of counting countries, which shows that, beyond physical and geographical borders, international politics plays a crucial role in the configuration of what we understand as a country.

On the other hand, when talking about the smallest countries in the world, such as Monaco, San Marino or Nauru, it is inevitable to point out that the diversity of the concept of “country” goes beyond figures, involving historical, cultural and political aspects that define what a society considers a nation.

While some countries expand through vast territories, such as Russia or Canada, others flourish in tiny territories that have a disproportionate global influence in terms of tourism, economy or cultural influence.

Conditions for a country to be recognized as such

For a territory to be considered an independent country, it must meet several essential conditions. First, it must have a clearly defined territory. In addition, it must be permanently inhabited by an established population. It is also necessary that you have political institutions and its own government that manages its internal and external affairs.

Another key requirement is that the country must be recognized by other sovereign states as an independent nation. Finally, it must interact diplomatically with other nations, establishing international relations that validate their status in the global sand.

List of the 195 countries in the world

Followed, the list of the 195 countries in the world, grouped alphabetically:

Afghanistan, Albania, Germany, Andorra, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bangladés, Barbados, Baréin, Belgium, Belize, Benín, Belarus, Burma, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botsgovina, Bots. Brazil, Brunéi, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Bután.

Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Catar, Chad, Chile, China, Cyprus, Vatican City, Colombia, Comoras, North Korea, South Korea, Ivory Coast, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, Denmark, Dominica.

Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, Eritrea, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, the United States, Estonia, Ethiopia, Philippines, Finland, Fiyi, France, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Granada, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bisáu, Equatorial Guinea, Guyana.

Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Iran, Ireland, Iceland, Marshall Islands, Solomon Islands, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kirguistan, Kiribati, Kuwait, Laos, Lesoto, Latvia, Latvia, Libania, Libania, Libyan, Libyan, Libyan, Libyan, Libyan Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg.

Macedonia del Norte, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malaui, Malí, Mali, Malta, Morocco, Mauricio, Mauritania, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Norway, New Zealand, Oman.

The Netherlands, Pakistan, Palaos, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Central African Republic, Czech Republic, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Rwanda, Romania, Russia.

Samoa, San Cristóbal and Nieves, San Marino, San Vicente and Las Granada, Santa Lucía, Santo Tomé and Prince, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Syria, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Suazilandia, South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Surinam.

Thailand, Taiwan, Tanzania, Tayikistan, East Timor, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Tuvalu, Ukraine, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Yibuti, Zambia, Zimbabue.