Costco, the popular retail chain, has conquered the hearts of numerous Mexican shoppers, who have fallen in love with products such as its popular cakes that have even become a trend. There is no doubt that this brand is positioned as the second largest club chain in the world, only surpassed by Walmart.

Costco’s presence in the country is very strong, and if you have ever wondered How many Costcos are there in all of Mexico and which one is the largest?now we bring this data to you.

Let’s start with the first thing, according to official information, Costco has approximately 40 stores nationwide.. In addition, its global reach is impressive, with a total of 816 stores distributed in 564 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 105 in Canada, 30 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain and one in Iceland, France and China.

About what is the largest Costco in Mexico, currently the first place goes to the branch in Santa Fe, Mexico City, with a colossal investment of 60 million dollars. This store, which is relatively new, covers an impressive area of ​​21,200 square meters, and has become the largest in Mexico. But this is not all, since it is not only a commercial space, but also a place that promotes sustainability and offers recreational areas for its clients.

However, Costco has recently announced plans to build Mexico’s largest megastore in Torreón, Coahuila. This new branch will mark a milestone with a monumental investment of 1,100 million pesos and a gigantic surface area of ​​72,000 square meters. However, it has not yet been completed or inaugurated, so for now the largest Costco is in CDMX and it is the Santa Fe branch.

On the other hand, as we move towards an increasingly digital world, Costco has not been left behind. The company has diversified its online presence, operating e-commerce sites in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.