The corn tortillas They are an essential element in Mexican cuisine, so much so that it is almost impossible to imagine a typical dish without them. From tacos and enchiladas to quesadillas and chilaquiles, tortillas are part of the daily lives of millions of Mexicans. But what happens when the pleasure of eating them becomes a concern for maintaining a healthy weight? Here we explain How many corn tortillas can you eat a day without affecting your figure?

To begin, it is important to understand the nutritional value of corn tortillas. Each corn tortilla provides approximately 60 to 70 kilocalories.as well as being a source of calcium, protein and fiber. Unlike other baked goods, corn tortillas are low in fat and contain no cholesterol, making them a healthy choice for many people.

However, like any food, consumption should be moderate, especially if you are looking to maintain or lose weight. Although corn tortillas are lower in calories than other foods such as white bread or chips, eating too many of them can contribute to weight gain.

How many tortillas are acceptable?

The ideal amount of tortillas that a person can consume daily without gaining weight depends on several factors, such as age, gender, level of physical activity and metabolism. However, nutrition experts often recommend that the consumption of corn tortillas does not exceed two per meal for an average person.

Considering that each corn tortilla provides between 60 to 70 kilocalories, consuming two tortillas in a main meal (such as lunch or dinner) would provide between 120 to 140 kilocalories. This is a relatively moderate caloric intake and, combined with other nutrient-rich foods such as vegetables, lean proteins and healthy fats, can form part of a balanced diet.

Portion control is the key to success

It’s easy to be tempted to eat more tortillas, especially when they’re used as an accompaniment to so many delicious dishes. In Mexico, the tortilla is said to be the “Mexican’s spoon,” reflecting how its use goes beyond simply being a food item; it’s a tool on the table. However, portion control is key to not overindulging in daily calories.

If you are used to eating more than two tortillas per meal, try gradually reducing the amount or replacing them with other lighter accompaniments, such as a salad or steamed vegetables. This way, you will not only control your caloric intake, but you will also enrich your diet with a greater variety of nutrients.

Tortillas in the diet: A question of balance

Corn tortillas, far from being an enemy of the diet, can be an ally in a healthy diet. The secret is in moderation and in combining them with other balanced foods. A person who leads an active life can afford to consume more tortillas than someone with a sedentary lifestyle, as long as the total calorie consumption is aligned with their daily energy expenditure.