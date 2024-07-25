After 11 years of waiting since the previous chapter, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon proved to be a quality title, also capable of bringing many new players closer to the mech-based action series. And indeed the sales data revealed today by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware prove it.

As we can see in the post below published by the official X account of the game, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has scored over 3 million copies sold worldwide. It’s worth noting that FromSoftware’s Japanese profile instead refers to “cumulative shipments,” which suggests that the data combines digital copies sold and physical copies distributed in retail stores. In any case, it’s a positive result for what is ultimately an action game aimed at a specific audience.