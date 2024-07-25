After 11 years of waiting since the previous chapter, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon proved to be a quality title, also capable of bringing many new players closer to the mech-based action series. And indeed the sales data revealed today by Bandai Namco and FromSoftware prove it.
As we can see in the post below published by the official X account of the game, Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon has scored over 3 million copies sold worldwide. It’s worth noting that FromSoftware’s Japanese profile instead refers to “cumulative shipments,” which suggests that the data combines digital copies sold and physical copies distributed in retail stores. In any case, it’s a positive result for what is ultimately an action game aimed at a specific audience.
FromSoftware wants to continue the series
Previously Bandai Namco, FromSoftware or parent company Kadokawa have never revealed precise sales numbers for the game, however describing it as a commercial success able to exceed expectations. Added to this are the recent statements by Hidetaka Miyazaki, who said that the studio has “the strong will to continue the series in the future”.
In short, it is likely that this time it will not be many years before we see a new game in the Armored Core series. In fact, it could already be in production, at least according to a job listing published in recent weeks by FromSoftware, which suggests work on DLC for the latest game or the start of work on the next iteration of the franchise. We’ll see.
