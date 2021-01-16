The answer seems to be manual, but it is not. Or at least it is not the same in all manuals. When talking about continents there are in the world, some say there are five, others that there are six, a few that there are seven and even many more, or even less. The truth is that whatever number is said, there will always be people on one or the other side of the planet willing to prove that the data is wrong.

If a geologist or geographer is consulted, to top it all, they are likely to make the issue more complex by ensuring that the first mistake arises from confusing continent, which refers to political geography, with tectonic plate, a point of view that belongs to the world of geology.

Without going into technicalities that include terms such as biosphere, lithosphere, tectonics of plates and other questions on which not even the scientists themselves can agree, let’s see how many continents are there in the world: what are they, where are they and why there is controversy on the subject.

Europe, united with Asia and Africa. Some believe it to be a single continent.

Controversy over how many are the continents

In order to respond how many continents are there in the world We must first consider that the concept of continent it is very wide. The word comes from Latin (continuous lands) and According to the definition of the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy, a continent is “Each one of the great extensions of land separated by the oceans”.

But there are also political, cultural and historical criteria to demarcate them that have varied over time, as well as their location and the distance between them have changed over the millennia. In fact, between the end of the Paleozoic era and the beginning of the Mesozoic there was a single super continent -the Pangea– in which all the current ones would be included and that began to be divided about 200 million years ago. In other words, depending on where you look at the world, all opinions can be correct and correct.

The only thing clear is that the division of the planet into continents it does not respond to rigid rules. And while for most mortals the “correct” number is usually between five and seven, there are also those who assure that there are four, eight, or even more taking into account possible continents sunk such as Zealandia, which scientists place between Australia and Antarctica and which sank by 90 percent after separating from Asia and Antarctica, leaving only New Zealand and New Caledonia as the largest unsinkable lands, among others. much smaller islands.

Zealand. A continent almost entirely sunk.

Most common versions of how much are the continents

Although the combinations can vary “to infinity”, in general terms, and considering what most of the countries on earth adhere to, the most common divisions of continents are as follows:

THE CONTINENTS ARE 5

It is the definition that lists that continents of the earth are Africa, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

of the earth are The UN (United Nations Organization) falls into this categorization, which historically considered five continents taking into account only the large inhabited lands.

taking into account only the large inhabited lands. This criterion is also shared by the International Olympic Committee, whose flag of the Olympic Games has five rings, one for each participating continent.

THE CONTINENTS ARE 6

Antarctica. Ice continent considered by all countries.

TRADITIONAL VERSION. Define the six continents as Africa, Antarctica, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

Define the six continents as This version traditional from the 6 continents It is to which the countries of South America adhere, and the European countries of Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Portugal and Greece.

This version It is to which the countries of South America adhere, and the European countries of Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, Portugal and Greece. VERSION BASED ON GEOLOGY. It is the one that says that those six continents are Africa, Antarctica, America (comprising North America and Central America), South America, Eurasia (the sum of Europe and Asia) and Oceania.

It is the one that says that those six continents are (comprising North America and Central America), (the sum of Europe and Asia) and This latest version is supported by scientific criteria uniting Europe and Asia as a single continent since there are no water divisions between those two huge territories separated by the Ural mountain range.

Boys from the United States study America as 2 continents.

THE CONTINENTS ARE 7

This categorization defines that continents of the Earth are: Africa, Antarctica, America (sum of the North and Central Americas), South America (South America), Asia, Europe and Oceania (which some books call the Australian Continent).

of the Earth are: (sum of the North and Central Americas), (South America), (which some books call the Australian Continent). This definition of 7 continents is adhered to by the United States, Great Britain and Australia, among many other English-speaking countries. Countries where his textbooks include Antarctica but divide the American continent into America (Central and North) and South America.

Other theories to consider the continents

Apart from the three aforementioned categories of 5, 6 or 7 continents, to which the vast majority of the world’s countries adhere, there are other definitions when looking at the world and its territories. Let’s see:

Suez Canal. Artificial border between Africa and Asia.

There are scientists and thinkers suggest that Africa, Asia and Europe should make up a single continent called Afroeurasia or Eurafrasia, because an artificial barrier like the Suez Canal does not modify the continuous land surface surrounded by oceans. The most widely accepted convention is, however, that in this case it is about three continents – Africa, Asia and Europe – due to their cultural and racial differences.

because an artificial barrier like the Suez Canal does not modify the continuous land surface surrounded by oceans. The most widely accepted convention is, however, that in this case it is about three continents – Africa, Asia and Europe – due to their cultural and racial differences. Who suggest that the continents would be four They are those who, just as they do not find water borders between Africa, Asia and Europe, neither do they recognize them in America with the Panama Canal. Its continental model is: Euraphrasia, America, Oceania and Antarctica. But there are also theories that speak that the four continents would be America, Eurasia, Africa and Oceania (which would also include Antarctica).

They are those who, just as they do not find water borders between Africa, Asia and Europe, neither do they recognize them in America with the Panama Canal. Its continental model is: But there are also theories that speak that the four continents would be (which would also include Antarctica). Now, if for a question sociopolitical Europe and Asia They are considered two continents despite not being separated by water, those who affirm that America comprises North and Central America and that the southern countries make up another continent called South America could also be right, since the Panama Canal is not a created limit by nature. Although those who rely on tectonic plates perhaps they would divide America into three (North America, Central America, and South America), and so the discrepancies become endless.

The 6 continents: where are they and what are their limits

Night Europe from space. The Italian boot on the right.

If we take the model of Latin America that, as we said, considers the existence of 6 continents, which are Africa, Antarctica, America, Asia, Europe and Oceania, Where is each one and what are their limits?

AFRICA. He continent African is linked to Asia by the Suez Isthmus and separated from Europe by the Strait of Gibraltar and the Mediterranean. Its oceanic limits are: the Atlantic to the west and the Indian Ocean to the east.

ANTARCTICA. It surrounds the South Pole and is separated from America by the Drake Passage, from Oceania by the boundary between the Indian and Pacific Oceans and from Africa by the boundary between the Indian and the Atlantic.

AMERICA. He continent America borders the Arctic Ocean in the north and is separated from Antarctica in the south by the Drake Passage. It is surrounded by the Atlantic oceans to the east and the Pacific to the west.

America on earth. It looks like a continent. For many there are two.

ASIA. Located in the eastern half of the Northern Hemisphere, it is bordered to the north by the Arctic Ocean, to the south by the Indian Ocean and to the east by the Pacific. It is joined to Africa by the Suez Isthmus and separated from Europe by the Ural mountain range.

EUROPE. It is located in the north-central part of the Northern Hemisphere. It is bordered to the south by the Mediterranean Sea, to the west by the Atlantic Ocean, to the east by Asia and to the north by the Baltic Sea and the Arctic Ocean.

OCEANIA. It is found in the southeastern region of the Southern Hemisphere and southeast Asia. Its oceanic limits are the Indian Ocean to the west and the Pacific to the east.

From Pangea to Neopangea

Millions and millions of years ago a super continent called Pangea it fractured until slowly forming the current drawing of the continental division of the world.

Main tectonic plates of the earth. Continents./ AFP

But the tectonic plates that hold the continents keep moving. Under the Earth’s mantle, those solid rocks that together form the lithosphere and that are one on top of the other, move constantly and imperceptibly, although sometimes the movement is more abrupt and causes earthquakes or tsunamis suffered by the inhabitants of the land.

That movement of the tectonic plates (they say it does so at the rate of growth of our nails) is what has led many scientists to propose that in 250 million years more, gradually, the land masses will reunite in a great new continent. And they call that new continent Neopangea, Pangea Proxima or Pangea Ultima.

The hypothesis – developed by the American geologist and paleontologist Christopher Scotese in the 1980s – ensures that Neopangea will be the sum of all the continents and will be surrounded by an ocean that will occupy the rest of the planet. The process seems to be underway: Europe and Africa are already getting closer, as well as Asia and Oceania.