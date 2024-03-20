According to the census carried out in 2020, The Colombian population in the United States included 1,286,662 people; revealing an exponential increase compared to the figure recorded in fiscal year 2010, equivalent to 908,734 individuals. The Census Bureau study also revealed that Florida is home to the largest number of Colombians, with 403,567 inhabitants who identify their origin with the South American country.

“Since 1980, the Colombian immigrant population has multiplied almost sixfold,” notes an analysis presented by the Migration Policy Institute (MPI) in July 2023. According to the report, the number of Colombian immigrants who arriving in the United States is also increasing.

“In 2021, nearly 855,000 Colombian immigrants resided in the United Stateswhich represents about 2 percent of the 45.3 million American immigrants in general and the largest group from South America,” say researchers Diego Chaves-González and Jeanne Batalova.

The last cut estimates that 1.6 million people of Colombian origin lived in the United States, in 2021, which includes those who migrated from the south of the continent and those born in the country, says the article presented by the MPI. Its findings are supported by information from a variety of sources, including the United States Census Bureau and the American Community Surveys.

Main states of residence for Colombian immigrants in the United States, 2017-21 Photo:www.migrationpolicy.org Share

Where do Colombians who migrated to the United States live?



Florida, New York and New Jersey concentrate the largest number of Colombians in the United States. According to the MPI report, six out of every 10 Colombians who arrive in the United States live in these three states.

The analysis also indicates that there are five counties that were home to about a third of all Colombians in the United States. These are: