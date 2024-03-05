Mauricio Diez Canseco, Artistically nicknamed 'Brad Pizza' for his chain of pizzerias, he has been a controversial figure in the world of Peruvian entertainment. In addition to his business achievements, his family life has also been a focal point, particularly regarding his love affairs and children. On Monday, March 4, it was learned that Diez Canseco will have a next baby with Dailyn Curbelo. Next, we review how many children he fathered and who are the mothers of his heirs.

How many children does Mauricio Diez Canseco have?

Mauricio Diez Canseco He has publicly shared details about his love and family life over the years. In that sense, the popular 'Brad Pizza' has six children.

Who are the mothers of Mauricio Diez Canseco's children?

Katy Huidobro : She was the first wife of Mauricio Diez Canseco. The relationship appears to have been more private compared to her other romances. They had a daughter together named Camila Diez Canseco, who is 25 years old. It should be noted that Katy always stayed away from the public spotlight.

: She was the first wife of Mauricio Diez Canseco. The relationship appears to have been more private compared to her other romances. They had a daughter together named Camila Diez Canseco, who is 25 years old. It should be noted that Katy always stayed away from the public spotlight. Daysi Ontaneda : She was the second wife of Diez Canseco. Their romantic relationship came to an end in 2009 and they both went their separate ways, but maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their 2 children.

: She was the second wife of Diez Canseco. Their romantic relationship came to an end in 2009 and they both went their separate ways, but maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their 2 children. Paula Marijuan : She was Mauricio Diez Canseco's third partner. As a result of their romance, Massimo was born. After her separation, Paula moved to Spain with her son. Massimo Diez Canseco was reunited with his father and brothers in Peru after several years. To date, they maintain continuous contact despite the distance.

: She was Mauricio Diez Canseco's third partner. As a result of their romance, Massimo was born. After her separation, Paula moved to Spain with her son. Massimo Diez Canseco was reunited with his father and brothers in Peru after several years. To date, they maintain continuous contact despite the distance. Antonella de Groot : She married businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco in a discreet marriage. After four years together, they announced their separation in 2019, a decision that surprised many due to the age difference and the low profile of their union. They both had a son who is 6 years old.

: She married businessman Mauricio Diez Canseco in a discreet marriage. After four years together, they announced their separation in 2019, a decision that surprised many due to the age difference and the low profile of their union. They both had a son who is 6 years old. Dailyn Curbelo: She is the current partner of Mauricio Diez Canseco and, according to the businessman, he plans to have a baby with the Cuban citizen in 2024.

Let us remember that Diez Canseco He has an older son named Rodrigo Colareta, the result of his union with a woman not very exposed in the media. Mauricio was reunited with Rodrigo after 22 years without contact, an event that he himself shared in the media and highlighted the importance of reconciliation.

What do Mauricio Diez Canseco's oldest children do?

Rodrigo Colareta, son of Mauricio Diez Canseco, has entered the world of modeling, a professional field in which he stands out. Rodrigo has also prepared himself for the artistic field. In that sense, he has explored acting and singing.

For its part, Camila Diez Canseco has chosen not to follow in his father's footsteps in relation to the management of the family business, Rústica. Instead, she has decided to embark on her own career path by founding her own women's clothing brand called Rich Bitch. This decision reflects her desire to seek her own success independent of her father's 'empire'.​.

Despite having studied Administration and Marketing, Camila has expressed a strong interest in fashion and design from an early age, which led her to create her own brand focused on confident and independent women.​.

