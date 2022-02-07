The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It has us with the soul in a thread, since its recent episodes were loaded with action and a lot of uncertainty about its protagonists.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke Y Tengen Uzui gave us intense moments during their confrontation against Daki Y Gyutarō, but the emotions approach a point that we do not want to reach.

If you are uncertain about how many chapters the Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2, you better prepare yourself because the answer could make you sad.

The second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba premiered on December 5 with the Red District arc, which continued the events shown in the film, this time, facing the protagonists to a new crescent moon.

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke and Tengen Uzui go on a journey and investigation mission until they meet Daki and Gyutaro, with whom they fight the main fight.

Chapter 10 was broadcast on Sunday, February 6, and if you saw it, you surely know that there is not much left to show.

How many chapters does the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba have?

According to the site comic book, the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba It will have 11 chapters, although we must take some considerations.

Initially the production had confirmed that 18 chapters in total would be animated, including the first 7 that took up the events seen in the Mugen Train movie, so we can subtract them from the official count.

This means that the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba will conclude next Sunday, February 13 to give way to the bitter waiting period until the next round of episodes.

How long will the final chapter of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba last?

Kimetsu no Yaiba will close its second season with an epic episode, as it will extend its duration to lay the groundwork for what will come later.

In accordance with comic book, we will have 45 minutes of history before we say goodbye to this series once again, although it is not entirely clear how far this closure will cover.

The tenth chapter of Kimetsu no Yaiba left us with a great cliffhanger which will be resolved by the weekend.

Is Tengen Uzui dead? Will Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu be able to recover from their injuries? These doubts will be answered very soon, and since we do not want to spoil you, we will let you find out for yourself.

