Chainsaw Man is the anime of the season, it is based on the manga work by Tatsuki Fujimoto that consists of two parts. The first of 97 chapters, and the second, which is currently published by the Shueisha publisher. The fall 2022 season brought its long-awaited anime adaptation.

The anime is run by MAPPA Studios. Before its premiere, the most important details were given —such as the voice actors— and the most particular ones —such as that each episode would have a different ending theme. In this way, the anime promised to be an incomparable project.

Thanks to the fact that the ending data was revealed, we were able to be sure of How many chapters would come out in this first installment of Chainsaw Man —although it is speculated that a second part of the first season could come out, which would have the same number of episodes.

The adaptation of Chainsaw Man It will have 12 chapters and the last one is scheduled to be broadcast in the last days of December 2022.

Chainsaw Man It is one of the most popular animes, it proposes a very dark and tragic story, full of blood and violence crossed by the emergence of human ties.

The 12 endings of the Chainsaw Man chapters

1. “CHAINSAW BLOOD” by Vaundy.

2. “Zanki” from Zutomayo.

3. “Hawatari 2-oku sencha (200 Million Centimeter Long Blades)” by Maximum the Hormone.

4. “Jozai” by Tooboe.

5. “In The Back Room” by the duet Syudou.

6. “Chu, Tayosei” by Shimizu Ayano.

7. “FIGHT SONG” by Eve.

8. “Deep Down” performed by Aimer.

9. “Daino-teki na Rendezvous”, by Vocaloid Kanaria.

10. “Violence” by Queen Bee.

11. “First death” performed by Tooru Kitajima.

12. “DOGLAND” by PEOPLE 1.

