how many chapters does it have My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru)? Surely if you are a fan of anime and you have been aware of the winter season, you have wondered how long this new series is that has given something to talk about.

This anime has been voted on pages like Anime Trendings as the best series of the winter season. Both its history and its characters have reached the hearts of its fans. This CloverWorks adaptation of Shin’ichi Fukuda’s play began airing on January 9, 2022 on Tokyo MX.

Until now, Crunchyroll is the only streaming service that has all the episodes of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) that are available:

Someone who lives in an opposite world Do we do it then? Shall we go out together? Is it from your girlfriend? Because it is what best fits the chest Really?! Date at home with my sweetie I recommend contrast lighting Everything happened after seeing the pictures everyone has their things I’m in a love hotel My Dress-up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru)

From where to read the manga after these chapters of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru)?

If you have already finished watching all the episodes of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) and you don’t want to wait for the second season to arrive, we recommend you do it from number 40 of the manga. The 12th episode of the first season covers chapters 37-39.

Likewise, we suggest that you read all the chapters of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) in manga to fully enjoy this work by Shin’ichi Fukuda. Currently, she is licensed by Square Enix USA in English and is available through Amazon.

Follow the discussion on the chapters of My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi o Suru) and other topics in our Discord server. Or you can keep up to date with all the news through Google news. You can also stop by our YouTube channel to see more content related to anime, movies, comics, video games and more from geek culture: