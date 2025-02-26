After the nth scandal, the King of Spain takes a step back and who must take over must demonstrate that it is not useless, as everyone seems to be agreed, and that the monarchy is still necessary in our country. We talk about His MajestyBorja Cobeaga’s new series starring Anna Castillo. His Majesty opens This February 27 in Prime Video.

Produced, among others, by mid -re His Majesty It consists of seven episodes, all of which land on February 27 on the streaming platform. Borja Cobeaga and Diego San José are again in fact in this title, the number 13 of their shared collection. The list started with What a week and touched its maximum with Eight Basque surnames and Eight Catalan surnames.

Anna Castillo in ‘His Majestad’ Cinemania

Who acts in ‘His Majesty’?

Anna Castillo stars in this comic series, after appearing in another production of Cobeaga, Let’s go Juan. Throughout 2025, Anna Castillo will premiere two more titles, Wolfgang and the series That love diesnext to Ester Expósito. In His MajestyAnna Castillo gives Vida to Pilar, unexpected head of the monarchy in charge of cleaning up the deteriorated public image of the monarchy and, also, his own.

Pablo Derquimeanwhile, will be his fled father, King Alfonso XIV. Next to both, they are Ernesto Alterio (such as Guillermo, Princess Secretary), Ramón Barea (Chief of the Royal House), Ana María Vidal (Guillermo’s mother), Lucía Díez (best friend of the princess), Pablo Vázquez (head of security of the Royal House) and Freddie Dennis (old love of the princess).

Anna Castillo in a promotional photograph of ‘His Majestad’ Amazon Prime Video

In addition to Cobeaga, the series His Majesty It is also directed by Ginesta Guindal, with extensive experience in a diverse range of series, such as Elite, perfect life either The neighbor. Besides, Borja Cobeaga premieres on March 21 The aitas, Your first solo movie from The negotiator (2014).

In it, Ramón Barea will repeat and will have Juan Diego Botto, protagonist of his series again I don’t like drivingin a comedy in the form of Road Movie about some parents punished with the worst condemnation that a man can suffer in a Spanish comedy: take care of his children.





