Officially, you can now breathe air America Cup. On Thursday the 20th the ball began to roll with a great match between the Argentine National Team and the Canada.
This edition will have the particularity that there will be countries representing CONCACAF, which is the co-organizing institution this year. But beyond this detail, there is a point to be attentive within the meetings and that will not go unnoticed.
For this Copa América a pink card will be incorporated and in 90min We are going to tell you what this addition is about.
CONMEBOL approved in the protocol to be used this year, that a sixth change exceptional in games. This modification may be taken in case of suspicion of concussion.
To make this extra change, prior notice must be given to the main referee of the match or, failing that, to the fourth referee and they will communicate the variant through a “pink card”.
This cardboard is nothing more than something symbolic to mark the action and so that the public present understands that the modification will not count as a window of changes but rather, that it is precisely for an exceptional occasion.
But be careful, CONMEBOL detailed something very important. In the statement he stated that “when a team has used all regular substitution opportunities, it may not use a concussion substitution to make a regular substitution” and, in addition, he explained that, if a team used the six substitutions because it applied the concussion case, its opponent will also be able to make half a dozen without having to use the card.
