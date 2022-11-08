AD Media PodcastThe media panel looked at the start of Song at first sight van Wendy van Dijk and Edsilia Rombley and it was not immediately love at first sight. Angela de Jong: ,,How many chances does Wendy van Dijk get to ruin a dating show?!”

The masked singer got off to a great start with 2.2 million viewers. Viewers give up reasonably well at a Lego show or a balloon folding competition, but a singing celebrity in a Pino suit turns out to be a ratings hit. Everything seems to be right about this program, but what’s the secret? The panel discusses this.

Further attention for Farm of Thirst, Welmoed and the sex fakesstopping coffee time (where Angela de Jong once did an internship!) and Beau’s success with I do not know.

So listen! To the weekly AD Media Podcast, in which TV columnist Angela de Jong and reporters Dennis Jansen and Mark den Blanken discuss all main, peripheral and side issues in the field of media. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.

Song at first sight, with Edsilia Rombley and Wendy van Dijk. © Talpa

