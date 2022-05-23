“Repechage? For now we are not there, then if someone withdraws we will see, the ranking … “. Roberto Mancini is among the Grand Guests at the FIGC ceremonies afternoon for the Hall of Fame. “The stage of the next three days in Coverciano will allow us to see better than the guys we have never had the opportunity to meet – says the Italy coach -, the first match against Argentina at Wembley will be fascinating then we will dive into the Nations League. AC Milan? Compliments should be paid to him. This championship has been one of the most beautiful and hard-fought in recent years and this is important, it can help us ”. The award ceremony saw many protagonists and incorporated two editions, the ninth skipped last year and the tenth: from Alessandro Nesta (Italian footballer), to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (foreign footballer), from Antonio Conte (coach) to Gianluca Rocchi (Italian referee), from Antonio Cabrini (Italian veteran) to Barbara Bonansea (Italian football player), from Giovanni Sartori (Italian manager), to Simon Kjaer (Astori fair play award) as well as Premi alla Memoria to Gigi Simoni, Armando Picchi, Romano Sheets, Fino Fini, Vujadin Boskov. To these were added the characters voted for the past edition: Andrea Pirlo, Zbigniew Boniek, Carlo Mazzone (who received the Giovanni Galli award), Antonio Percassi, Alberto Michelotti, Gabriele Oriali, Sara Gama, Pietro Anastasi and Luigi Radice (Awards to the Memoria), Romelu Lukaku (who could not show up due to flight problems) and Mattia Agnese (Astori Award, the boy in 2020 at just 17 years old saved the life of an opponent during a game by giving him a heart massage).

Mourinho and Milan

–

There was a lot of free talk. For example of Zibì Boniek who exalted Mourinho a few days before the Conference League final. “He is number one: for how he trains, for the relationship he has with the players, for communication. I hope he brings Roma to the Champions League next year. The final in Tirana? It should not be considered as easy: I saw Feyenoord play and it will be a balanced match. The World Cup without Italy? It will be poorer, because there are weaker teams than Italy itself “. Then there is the president of the FIGC Gravina (“It is nice to see each other again and the hope is that certain things seen yesterday will no longer happen on the fields …”), Antonio Conte sent a video (“It is a great honor to be part of the Hall of Fame ”), then Andrea Pirlo and Alessandro Nesta talk about AC Milan’s championship. “Tonali – says Pirlo -? He has quality and Milan was good at believing in him. If this Milan looks like our national team in 2006? A little bit yes, because she did not start as a favorite but when there is quality and a group is established, everything is possible “. Then, Nesta: “Milan did something special because on paper they started as the third-fourth force in the league: I congratulate Pioli, Maldini and Massara – says the former central defender of Lazio and Milan and of the national team -, who they created the conditions to win. Ibrahimovic? He has to feel his body: if he feels like continuing, let him do it, because once he stops, then you complain about how much football you missed… ”. Also present were the father and a brother of Davide Astori, while the winners donated their own memorabilia to the Football Museum: Boniek the number 20 shirt of Poland, Rocchi the uniform of a final refereed in the Europa League Chelsea-Arsenal, Rummenigge the ball. gold won in 1980, Andrea Pirlo a pair of boots, Antonio Cabrini the last jersey worn in the ’86 World Cup.