Just a photo and the artificial intelligence tells you how many calories you are taking. An app for calculating food calories is nothing new. However, if the calculation takes place on the basis of a photo of a dish, with suggestions on the size of the portion, the situation can change. This is the goal of SnapCalorie, the app that uses artificial intelligence, as TechCrunch explains, and which in recent weeks has raised funding of around 2 million dollars. The project is the brainchild of Wade Norris, one of the ‘minds’ behind Google Lens. “Humans are terrible at judging the size of a portion of food. SnapCalorie improves on that by using new technologies and algorithms in tandem,” Norris explains. This ability to ‘measure’ quantities in detail would be the feature that differentiates the app from other similar tools.