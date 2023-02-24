The inhabitants of the Mexico City have considered acapulco as their favorite destination of vacation for decades.

Despite the competition from others nearby tourist destinationsAcapulco continues to be the preferred destination for many residents of the capital for various reasons.

One of the main reasons why the inhabitants of the Mexico City prefer acapulco is because of its proximity.

Acapulco is about five hour drive from the Mexican capital, which means that it is easily accessible for those who want to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Plus, regular flights from Mexico City to Acapulco make the trip even more convenient.

Another reason why Acapulco continues to be the favorite destination of many capital It is because of its beaches.

Acapulco has some of the most beautiful beaches in Mexico, with crystal clear waters and soft sands that are perfect for relaxing and enjoying the sun. Acapulco’s beaches are ideal for swimming, snorkeling or diving, or simply enjoying a day at the beach.

We recommend you read

How many booths are from CDMX to Acapulco and how much do they charge in 2023?

to get from CDMX to Acapulco they find each other six booths and it takes just under 800 pesos to get there.

Tlalpan booth – 126 pesos

Alpuyeca Booth – 80 pesos

Booth Paso Morelos – 169 pesos

Palo Blanco Booth – 156 pesos

La Venta Booth – 138 pesos

Maxitúnel Booth – 101 pesos

In total they are needed 770 pesos to get in car from CDMX to Acapulco.