Mexico City.- The opening shot for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be fired along the Seine River next week.

It will be next Friday, July 26th when the light is turned on. Olympic torch to officially inaugurate the XXXIII Olympiadin which our athletes They will travel with the same purpose of leaving the name of Mexico.

The Mexican delegation Little by little it will be installed in the French Olympic Village. This Thursday the first one arrived Mexican athlete to the host country.

Sofia Reinoso-specialist in Slalom Canoeing—is already in Paris to live their seconds Olympic Gamesafter debuting in Tokyo 2020.

Sofia Reinoso, the first Mexican in Paris

Just like her, the rest of the athletes that make up the Olympic selective Mexican They will arrive with the joy of representing our country in various disciplines.

He Mexican team will have more than One hundred athletes in the summer fair despite not qualifying in several sports as a whole, including: basketball and soccerboth female and male; baseball and softball will not be part of the Olympic programme this year.

Mexican team parades in Tokyo 2020

They will be 109 athletes Those who will represent Mexico in the Capital of Francewith women leading the Olympic list.

In the Paris 2024 Olympic Games Our country will see the participation of 63 female athletes and 46 male athletes who will try to conquer the gold medal.

Besides, 63 athletes will travel to Paris France with the hope of living their first experience in the Olympic Games.

