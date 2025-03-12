This Wednesday Spotify has launched the new global data of Loud & Clear, its annual report on ‘royalties’ generated from music streaming. The most remarkable figure is that in 2024, almost 1,500 artists generated more than 1 million dollars in ‘royalties’ only with Spotify, “and probably more than 4 million dollars through all sources of registered income,” says the Swedish company document, which also emphas Spotify in 2024 ».

According to the main platform in the sector, “this means that independent artists, the least ‘mainstream’ and niche genres can prosper in the new streaming economy. Success in streaming era does not require success in the lists or a catalog that covers decades, but to build a loyal and committed fans base ».

The report also highlights that «Today’s artists are more global than ever and music knows no borders ». Thus, of the artists who generated more than $ 1,000 in ‘royalties’ in Spotify in 2024, more than half saw that most of their ‘royalties’ came from listeners outside their countries of origin. In fact, almost a third of them generated more than 75% of their ‘royalties’ thanks to international listeners. Meanwhile, more than half of all artists who generate more than $ 1,000 have collaborated with at least one artist from another country. And more than 80% of all artists who generate more than $ 100,000 have collaborated with at least one foreign artist. “As the Spotify listeners base continues to expand globally, artists have more and more the possibility of connecting with fans beyond their local markets, expanding its scope and its global income potential,” says the platform.

Another remarkable data is that everyone’s music is thriving as never before. “Artists everywhere are breaking barriers and conquering new horizons,” Spotify says. «In 2024, artists who generated at least 1 million dollars in ‘Royalties’ recorded music in 17 different languages. This is more than double compared to 2017. And artists who generated at least $ 100,000 in ‘Royalties’ recorded music in more than 50 languages, also more than double the amount of languages ​​in that threshold in 2017 ».









Ascent of the ‘indie’

In 2024, independent artists and seals collectively generated more than 5,000 million dollars from Spotify, which represents approximately half of the total ‘Royalties’ of Spotify for another year. Globally, Spotify represents about a third of general streaming income engraving (IFPI), but more than 50% of streaming income of independent artists (Midia). “That superior spotify index in the income of the independents shows that our model creates unique opportunities for more artists to build sustainable careers in music,” says the company.

For another consecutive year, Spotify was the platform that most paid worldwide, allocating more than 10,000 million dollars to the music industry in 2024. This raises total payments throughout its history to almost 60,000 million dollars. «Spotify paid more than any other retailer or streaming service in 2024, but that’s not all. The payment of 10,000 million dollars is the largest in the history of the industry musical, overcoming what any company has paid in a single year ».

The study also reveals that in the last decade, from 2014 to 2024, Spotify annual payments to the music industry increased ten times, from 1,000 million dollars to more than 10,000 million dollars. «Spotify has been focused on a mission that consists of getting the world to value music again, and the system we have built together is working. From the lowest point of the music industry raising $ 13,000 million in 2014, world revenues from recordings have doubled, to exceed 28,000 million dollars in 2023 (IFPI) ».

Spotify says that there have never been so many artists generating income at Spotify. «In fact, the number of artists that generate ‘royalties’ on each threshold of this site (from $ 1,000 to $ 10 million per year) has tripled, at least, since 2017. Ten years ago, the most successful artist in Spotify generated just over 5 million dollars. Today, there are more than 200 artists who have overcome that threshold. What is the paradox? Streaming has allowed millions of people to easily share their music with the world. But the large volume of listeners makes the percentage of those who succeed is getting smaller. The fact is that thanks to streaming, more artists who ever generate ‘royalties’ in all stages of their career and more than ever in the history of music. We believe that is what really matters.

More for those who have least

According to the report, in the last decade the artist classified in 100,000 position in Spotify has seen how its generated royalties multiplied more than 10 times, going from less than $ 600 in 2014 to almost 6,000 dollars in 2024. During the same period, the artist classified in the 10,000 position has seen an increase of almost four times in its ‘royalties’, from $ 34,000 to $ 34,000. However, today more than 100,000 artists are generating thousands of dollars in ‘royalties’ only with Spotify.

Finally, the study indicates that Spotify paid almost 4.5 billion dollars to the owners of publication rights (representing composers) in the last two years. The payment to the holders of musical publication rights reached a new record in 2024, with a two -digit growth compared to 2023. “The composers, through their editors, pros and collective management societies, are generating record income driven by streaming services.”