Currently being the only platform available for migrants who do not meet the requirements to legally enter the United States to access statuses such as asylum, There are many questions regarding the use of the CBP One application, one of them being which ports provide the most appointments.

The application of the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) is intended to provide various services to foreigners, one of them, that they migrants can share their personal information to request legal entry into the country.

The above process is carried out after having generated a profile with all personal data, including a photograph of a personal identification, and then Start requesting an appointment at one of the eight available ports of entry:

Arizona: Nogales

Texas: Brownsville, Eagle Pass, Hidalgo, Laredo and El Paso

California: Calexico and San Ysidro

Considering the high demand for this service and the long waiting times, we decided ask the artificial intelligence ChatGPT which ports offer the most appointments and therefore there might be a higher chance of getting an interview in the shortest possible time. This is what he answered.

“Normally Each port has its own system for managing appointments which vary depending on the region, load and local regulations,” the AI ​​noted.

Precisely because of the above, artificial intelligence makes it clear that It is not possible to specify a number of appointments for each of the ports of entry, since these vary based on different circumstances in each of the areas.

And, ChatGPT recalled, At ports of entry, not only are appointments for migrants processed, but other types of processes are also carried out. such as document inspection, the entry of persons with prior authorization, for example with visas, in addition to commercial exchange.

That is why the recommendation of the system developed by the company OpenAI is to obtain Updated information directly on each of the ports of entry portals or on the official CBP website.

Appointments via the app depend on the capacity of each port.

How many appointments are granted at CBP One?

The information provided by the ChatGPT artificial intelligence is consistent with the statements of the CBP whose authorities mention that The number of appointments provided at each of the available ports of entry varies depending on capacity and infrastructure in the areas.

The only information that the authorities have officially provided is that, Every day, just over 1,400 appointments are delivered. However, their distribution is not revealed directly, because there are various factors that influence it.