On Christmas 2017, Karina, a Salvadoran girl, was separated from her mother by United States border agents for 16 months, a blow that aggravated the traumas derived from the violence in her country. Today, hundreds of families split by Donald Trump’s policy of “zero tolerance” for irregular migration are still waiting.

New President Joe Biden wants to reverse the effects of that policy of his Republican predecessor and seeks to make reunification of these families a “top priority.”

To do this, it announced that it will create a working group to bring together the nearly 600 minors who are still separated from their parents, according to data arising from lawsuits.

Trump’s policy – established between 2017 and 2018 – sought to curb the flow of undocumented migrants seeking to enter through the southern border, many of them families from Central America fleeing the violence.

Its implementation, which affected nearly 5,000 minors, was suspended before a wave of outrage.

Since then, various human rights organizations and lawyers have sought to reunite families, with great difficulty because many parents were deported and they live in rural areas of Central America.

US President Joe Biden is determined to dismantle Donald Trump’s legacy on immigration. Photo: BLOOMBERG

“Moral shame”

“We are going to work to undo the moral and national shame made by the previous government that literally, not figuratively, ripped children from the arms of their families,” Biden announced on Tuesday, after the signing of another decree that seeks to sweep away the legacy of his Republican predecessor.

The head of the White House also signed executive orders to address the root causes of migration and asylum policy, and to streamline the legal immigration system.

The three initiatives join others sealed on his first day in office, with which he seeks to reverse the anti-immigration focus of Trump’s “America First” vision.

Senior government officials indicated that solutions will be proposed for the reunion, although they did not specify whether this could include the return to the United States of the deported adults.

Hundreds of families in Central America were separated when entering the United States illegally between 2017 and 2018. Photo: REUTERS

For the Director of the Salvadoran Migrant Institute, César Ríos, the separation of families fleeing violence and poverty was “an inhumane measure.”

In Guatemala, Leonel Dubón, director of the NGO El Refugio de la Niñez, celebrated the measure and described Trump’s policy as a “violation of human rights” and the right to the family.

Karina and her mother Lorena – who are pseudonyms used in court records to protect them – fled to the United States from El Salvador after a man beat the woman and left her on the brink of death.

The aggressor spent three days in prison and then threatened Lorena with kidnapping her daughter.

After being detained in the United States, they were placed in a crowded prison that migrants call the “icebox” because of the cold.

In the cells there were sick children that they vomited and nobody cleaned.

On Christmas Day, the guards separated Lorena from her daughter, without giving her the opportunity to say goodbye. He saw how his daughter cried and made a heart sign with her hands.

There began a 16-month ordeal, a nightmare that for some still does not end.

The Trump administration kept very poor records and did little to cooperate with groups seeking to reunite families.

A protest by Central American immigrants against the separation of families, in the city of San Diego, California, in June 2018. Photo: EFE

The few data available came mostly from lawsuits.

According to the minutes of one of the cases dating from January, there are 611 children who are still separated from their parents and “it is estimated” that 392 parents were deported, another 201 supposedly remain in the United States, while there is no trace in 18 cases.

How many?

A Biden administration official acknowledged that no one really knows how many children are away from their family. “It could be up to 1,000,” he said.

This task force has to outline the policies and elucidate a key question: whether the families are going to be able to stay legally in the United States.

In the case of Lorena, despite having been deported, she was able to return to the United States.

For migrants’ advocates, the fact that they remain in the United States would allow for psychological monitoring. Karina’s separation triggered suicidal thoughts. Until today it continues with sequels.

Cathleen Caron, director of the Justice in Motion organization, explained to AFP that finding the parents who were deported is very difficult due to the poor quality of the data, to which was added the pandemic and then the two hurricanes that hit Central America in November.

“The families come from rural areas, most of them in Guatemala,” he explained. “Searching mountain communities, which are inaccessible, based on poor information, is arduous.”

He also explained that there is a lack of trust in families after the trauma.

“They were deeply damaged by the United States government, so they don’t trust anyone,” he concluded.

Source: AFP

