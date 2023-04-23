With sales of Japanese comics breaking records both at home and in the West, Japan’s industry federation proposes that the government focus on the sector as the main export item. Sales of Japanese manga continue to grow and reach new records, both in Japan and abroad, consolidating the longevity and adaptability of a literary form that, in the past, has been judged as unsuitable for children.

And the potential for further growth is so significant that Japan’s industry federation, Keidanren, has asked the government to promote manga, anime and games as leaders of the country’s broader economic growth.

According to statistics released in March by the Association of Book and Magazine Publishers of Japan, total sales of comic books and magazines, both digital and print, increased by 0.2% in 2022, adding up to a value of about 677 billion yen ( around BRL 25.5 billion).

Manga sales surpassed the 600 billion yen mark for the first time in 2020, thanks in part to the popularity of the Kimetsu no Yaiba manga series, also known by its English title Demon Slayer. But that year, the industry believes that the sector was also boosted due to the restrictions imposed by the covid-19 pandemic, which left more people at home and, consequently, dedicating themselves more to reading.

Sales of more traditional print manga have remained relatively stable in recent years, accounting for around 250 billion yen in total in 2022 – although it represents a drop compared to 1995, when sales amounted to 335.7 billion yen. Meanwhile, sales of digital versions of manga for mobile devices have increased dramatically, up 8.9% over the past year.

explosion in usa

History is repeating itself in the United States, points out Roland Kelts, visiting professor in the department of media and cultural studies at Waseda University in Tokyo and author of Japanamerica: How Japanese pop culture has invaded the US. USA, in free translation).

“I was astounded when I saw the numbers for 2020 and 2021, which showed annual US manga sales increased by 171%,” he told DW. “It’s a surprising number and it makes clear that the overall comic book market has grown much faster than the standard book market.”

But there are important differences between the Japanese and US markets, says Kelts. While in the US print manga sales are often boosted by anime that are first successful on television, including popular titles like One Piece and Attack on Titan, the situation in Japan is the reverse: print manga series that become popular are turned into anime.

According to Kelts, Japanese consumers were also quicker to embrace digital versions of manga, while Americans still consume more print ones.

Address fundamental topics

Makoto Watanabe, a professor of media and communication at Hokkaido Bunkyo University in Sapporo, is currently rereading the Fullmetal alchemist manga series, which he first devoured as a boy.

“It’s quite a strange story, but when you interpret the characters’ actions, it all comes down to friendship, love and telling the truth, which are very fundamental themes and will resonate regardless of the reader’s age,” says Watanabe.

“I think that’s what makes manga so compelling and timeless; you can read them as a kid and enjoy the story, but come back much later and find a new story within them.”

According to the expert, manga has proven to be a valuable way to escape the restrictions imposed by the pandemic and remains a valuable learning tool.

“There are, of course, some downsides, like excessive violence in some manga. But overall I believe that strong stories and images, which appeal to everyone from schoolchildren to working people, help communicate many of life’s essentials. They are a valuable resource,” he says.

The Keidanren federation sees manga as a potential money maker as well. On April 7, the agency released a proposal to the Japanese government to focus on the content industry – which also includes anime, movies, computer games and music – as the main item of exports.