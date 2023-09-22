My fellow inmates and I were gathered in the women’s ward of Evin Prison in Tehran one night when we saw a television report about the death of Mahsa Amini. September 16 marked one year since her death in the custody of Iran’s moral police for allegedly not wearing a proper hijab. Her death sparked an immediate and widespread uprising, led by women, that shook the country.

In the women’s ward we were full of pain—and anger. We use our short phone calls to gather information. At night we met to exchange the news we had heard. We were trapped, but we did what we could to raise our voice against the regime. Anger peaked a few weeks later, when a fire devastated part of Evin on 15 October. We chant “Death to the Islamic Republic” amidst gunshots from security forces, explosions and flames. At least eight people died.

Thousands of people protesting Amini’s death were arrested in the following months. As the anniversary of his death approached, Iran’s leaders worked hard to suppress dissent. I have been imprisoned in Evin three times since 2012 for my work as a human rights defender, but I have never seen so many new admissions to the women’s ward as in the last five months.

Other women’s rooms were also filled. Through friends in Qarchak prison, southeast of Tehran, I learned that there were about 1,400 new inmates there. Other women have been sent to high-security wards, including Evin Section 209, run by the Ministry of Intelligence. A detainee who was transferred to Evin from Adelabad prison in Shiraz told us of hundreds of new detainees in Adelabad.

What the Government may not understand is that the more they lock us up, the stronger we become.

Morale among the new inmates is high. Some spoke with strange ease about writing their wills before taking to the streets to ask for change. All of them, no matter how they were arrested, had one demand: to depose the regime of the Islamic Republic.

Over the past few months, I have met many prisoners who have been beaten, suffered broken bones, and who have been sexually assaulted. I have done my best to document and share that information.

Still, we continue to raise our voices. Judicial and security institutions have tried to intimidate and silence us by eliminating our phone calls and weekly meetings with family members, or by filing new court cases against us. In the last seven months, they have opened six new criminal cases for my human rights activities in prison and added two years and three months to my sentence, which is now 10 years and nine months.

I started campaigning in Iran 32 years ago, when I was a student. My goal back then was to fight against religious tyranny, which together with tradition and social customs has led to a profound repression of women in this country. That’s still my goal. Now, seeing the innovative efforts of young women and girls during this revolutionary movement, I feel that my feminist dreams and goals are closer to becoming a reality.

In the past, before Amini’s death, I had heard some accounts of sexual assaults against women inside women’s prisons, but I had never personally witnessed so many beatings and life-threatening injuries, nor had I come across stories of assaults and sexual harassment of this magnitude.

The regime appears to be intentionally propagating a culture of violence against women. However, you will not be able to intimidate or stop them. Women will not give up.

We are driven by a will to survive, whether we are inside or outside the prison. Our struggle will continue until the day when light takes over darkness and the sun of freedom embraces the Iranian people.

By: intelligence/Narges Mohammadi

The New York Times