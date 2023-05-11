Last Sunday (7), Venezuela began the process of repatriating citizens of the country stranded on the border between Chile and Peru, with a flight that took 115 Venezuelan migrants back to the nation governed by the dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The migratory crisis in Peru became international news at the end of April, when the Peruvian government declared an emergency and announced the militarization of its borders for a period of 60 days, due to the large number of Venezuelans and Haitians in the country.

Many illegal migrants from Venezuela who tried to return to their country from Chile by crossing Peruvian territory were stuck in the border region. In addition to the one carried out on Sunday, more repatriation flights should take place in the coming days.

The main reasons for this desire to leave Chile have been the economic crisis in the country governed by Gabriel Boric (although the Venezuelan situation is much worse) and the new strict migration policies implemented by Chileans, such as, for example, the facilitation of administrative expulsions of illegal migrants.

The episode showed how Maduro uses the suffering of Venezuelan migrants to make politics: Sunday’s flight was inserted in the Volta à Pátria program, created in 2018 with the aim of repatriating citizens who left the country due to the political, economic and social crisis.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil pointed out that last weekend’s repatriation was “an operation 100% supported by the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela”. However, in general terms, Volta à Pátria is a failure, since a minimal percentage of the more than 7 million Venezuelans who left the country due to Chavismo returned through the program.

“There are no recent numbers. Pre-pandemic numbers indicated that around 30,000 people returned to Venezuela through the plan. In other words, not even 1% of the population that left the country returned through the Volta a Pátria plan,” said Venezuelan sociologist Ligia Bolívar, in an interview with the Chilean newspaper La Tercera.

There are reports that many of the Venezuelans held want to leave Chile, but not necessarily return to Venezuela. Bolívar agrees and mentioned that, during the Covid-19 pandemic, between 200,000 and 250,000 people returned to Venezuela because they did not have social support networks in the countries where they were. However, most of them emigrated again.

“When they returned to the country, they were met by a hostile government, a government that not only arrested them, but accused them of bioterrorism. Those were the words of the government. They were prosecuted for bioterrorism, because it was said that the Colombian government was purposely infecting Venezuelans and sending them back to Venezuela in the pandemic, which was completely false,” explained Bolívar.

In a clear manifestation of the use of migration as a political weapon, Maduro made these accusations when Colombia was presided over by a foe, Iván Duque.

On the same Sunday that the first flight of Venezuelans stranded between Chile and Peru took place, the Chavista dictatorship used the suffering of compatriots in another part of the world to sting a notorious geopolitical enemy: the United States.

After eight foreigners, some of them Venezuelans, were killed after being run over in front of a migrant center in Texas, the Maduro government asked in a note that American authorities investigate whether the episode was related to “hateful and xenophobic practices against the Venezuelan people that have already been expressed in the past, the product of a culture of violence and intolerance promoted by extremist sectors of American politics and society (sic)”.

No help was mentioned in the communiqué for the injured or the relatives of the dead: the Chavista dictatorship only spoke of “sincere condolences”.

Invisibility

An even worse indifference had been registered after another recent tragedy in North America: at the end of March, a fire that broke out at a post of the National Institute of Migration (INM) of Mexico in Ciudad Juárez, on the border with the United States, left 40 dead and dozens injured.

Among the victims were Colombian, Ecuadorian, Salvadoran, Guatemalan, Honduran and Venezuelan immigrants.

“All governments in all countries whose citizens were involved in this tragedy responded immediately: Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia. The only country that did not respond was Venezuela. Never, at any time, has there been an attitude of empathy on the part of the Venezuelan authorities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the Venezuelan consulate or embassy in Mexico”, highlighted Ligia Bolívar.

“The government has absolutely no interest in the Volta à Patria plan, in protecting the rights and guarantees of Venezuelans. They are used simply for propaganda purposes,” she added.

Rafael Uzcátegui, coordinator of the Venezuelan Program for Action and Education in Human Rights (Provea), told Voice of America that the Venezuelan government does not have any public policy to monitor and protect citizens who left the country due to the tragedy of chavismo.

“The authorities do not recognize the situation because it would be to recognize that there is an economic, social and political model that is not responding to the needs of Venezuelans”, he commented. Invisible, Venezuelan migrants only come into existence for Maduro when it comes to politics.