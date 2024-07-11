Emmanuel Macron’s decision to bring forward French elections by three years after his Renaissance party’s disastrous results in the European parliament has spelled the doom of his government – and perhaps of the Fifth Republic.

The first evidence of this was seen in the first round of elections on June 30, when the nationalist right of Le Pen and Bardella triumphed at the polls, achieving a historic 33.15% of the votes, dragging the government bloc to third place in the vote, with 20%.

Realizing the possibility of Le Pen’s right-wing force achieving a majority in the French parliament, Macron called for “national unity” against what he considered “a threat to the future of the country”, calling voters to the polls.

The appeal was somewhat successful, as nearly 60% of French voters turned out to vote in the second round. In 2022, this number reached 38%.

However, this “total bet” by the French leader brought to light a vision opposite to what he had expected: a weakening of his political base and a fragmentation of the National Assembly.

While the leftist New Popular Front (NFP) alliance won 49 more seats in the National Assembly than in the previous election, and Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) gained 53 seats, Macron’s coalition lost 86 seats.

This result is the result of a political strategy by the French leader that worked in the last elections in 2022, but now it was a shot in the foot.

Macron has marketed himself as a centrist force against “extremism” and has in the past managed to bring together traditional moderate left and right parties. However, he sees that plan falling apart after voters split into their respective political camps in the elections, making France ungovernable.

For many analysts, this unilateral decision by Macron places the Fifth Republic in uncharted waters and could even be responsible for its destruction.

Now, the lower house is made up of three main blocs, with no group able to act alone or having any prospect of forming alliances to govern – the NPF, Macronistas and RN are far from the 289 seats needed for this. This scenario has given rise to an environment of political instability and parliamentary paralysis.

The ungovernability is expected to last for some time in France, given that the NFP, despite being the big winner in the 2nd round, will still need around 90 seats for a functional majority.

This scenario “de-presidentializes” the current French system and gives greater scope to the parties themselves and will possibly return to the practice of the parliamentary Fourth Republic with an eventual elevation of the powers of the National Assembly.

To the portal EuronewsStéphane Cadiou, professor of political science at the University of Lyon 2, explained that Macron “deregulated” the French political system, traditionally marked by a division between right and left.

“To make his personal (political) business profitable, he had to convince people of the divisive right-left nature, undermining all familiar parameters of the political space,” he said.

However, this tactic only furthered his own weakening. “Macron has failed to build anything, leaving only an unfinished political space,” Cadiou said.

According to the professor, the president tried to create a movement linked to his image that would unite the two political sides, putting obstacles in the way of possible divisions. However, the results of the last two elections (in 2017 and 2022) showed that both traditional left and right forces lost support when they accepted the pact.

“He [Macron] He bet on his experience, from his time in the high echelons of public service and in the private sector, that this could be used to guarantee his legitimacy to overcome the left-right divide,” he said.

Cardiou highlighted that Macron sought to further centralize power in the Fifth Republic (which began in 1958) in the president.

The French system is semi-presidential, which means that there are two figures in the Executive: a president and a prime minister.

As the portal rightly pointed out Conversationin recent years, under presidents Nicolas Sarkozy, François Hollande and Emmanuel Macron, the power of the prime minister has noticeably diminished and they have mostly followed the orders of the president.

During the Macronist administration, the National Assembly became a mere “means of support” for presidential policies.

For example, when the Chamber challenged the pension reform, which raised the minimum age, Macron secured approval through a constitutional provision that ignored a positive parliamentary response.