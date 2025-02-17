Wear microwave of low frequency to eliminate a virus like aviar fludecreasing the risk of Infection transmission It is a strategy that also works against this pathogen that, after spreading among birds around the world, has adapted well to the livestock farms in the United States. Demonstrating the effectiveness of the technology used for the first time against Aerosols Aviar Flu (but already tested against other pathogens and ready to be used on the ground) there is a new job appeared in recent days in the pages of Scientific Reports, who brought together a group of sanitation and prevention experts together with technicians and engineers.

The H5N1 Aviar Flu A great threat to health Animal and human. In fact, it is afraid that by continuing to circulate in mammals (as has been happening for a long time) it can begin to also affect our species. It already happens, only on rarely fortunately but sometimes serious, although the avian flu could become a possible and fearsome candidate for the next epidemics, if not pandemics, it confesses Wired Gaetano Privitra, professor emeritus of hygiene and public health of The University of Pisa, with a long experience in the field of infections prevention. Privitera is part of the team of experts who, together with the young company that produces the new devices, E4Life, a collaboration between Elt Group and Lendlease, tested microwave technology against the avian flu virus.

Microwave as antimicrobials

Before entering the details of the new study, it is worth mentioning that the possibility of using microwave as Antimicrobial agents It has been known for a long time. The microwave spectrum is very wide and includes electromagnetic waves with very different effects on the environment, “he recalls, the domestic microwave oven, for example, to powers of between 500 and 1,000 watts, produces thermal effects, which can also exercise An antimicrobial action, but essentially its function is to produce heat. Other wavelength bands of microwave To produce different effects on matter: “Microwaves have the ability to induce alterations in the structural molecules of microorganisms, which ultimately can lead to their inactivation,” the expert continues, “in some cases, this antimicrobial action is the product of the so -called resonance effects That, ultimately, they can ‘exploit’ viruses. ” More specifically, according to the article, electromagnetic waves induce molecular vibrations in the matter, which can be used to induce resonance phenomena With microwave.

Microwave against Aviar Flu Virus

But the microwave spectrum is very wide: If domestic ovens use frequencies around 2.45 GHz, which should be used to end viruses? It is true that all viruses are different, but they share similarities, so it is expected that microwaves with the capacity to kill certain respiratory viruses also work against pathogens. This was the case of the tests carried out with the Avian flu virus In aerosols. “We knew that several respiratory viruses are susceptible to microwave, such as the H1N1 flu virus and the SARS-COV2, but this is not enough to affirm that its effectiveness can automatically spread to other viruses. That is why tests were performed to evaluate technology specifically against avian flu virus. ” Also because, as the researchers explain, each virus shows a different sensitivity to The microwaveboth as regards the frequencies applied and to the duration of the applications (usually a few minutes).

So the researchers went to the test phase, testing the technology with the Highly pathogenic avian flu virus TO (H5N1) in Aerosolssprinkled in experimental conditions of very high security (BSL-3 level). Seven different frequency bands (between 8 and 16 GHz) were analyzed, after which the aerosol was collected and analyzed. The results showed that microwave frequencies more effective to inactivate the virus were those of 11-13 GHz. Regarding the application times tested (between 1 minute and 5), The five minutes They were those for which the best results were obtained, with inactivation rates of 94% of the viral title. What has been observed experimentally allows to add to the antiviral action spectrum of microwaves in the air also that of the avian flu virus, “he says,” and this could have important applications in the field of prevention strategies. “

Possible applications

The compatibility of microwave used with human and animal presence (microwave are not ionizing radiation, such as ultraviolet rays, used to hygienize confined environments) allows you to imagine their use in high risk conditions of infections transmitted For the airthe expert continues. Conditions such as medical offices or emergency rooms: in fact, some Medical Centers and RSA They have already implemented technology, he trusts. But the discovery of the capacity of microwaves to act against avian flu also allows imagining a broader use of technology. It should not be understood as an exclusive or alternative use: all procedures of Risk control and mitigation applied against Virusescase by case, they are still valid, but the use of a similar technology could help. “Technology could, for example, find a place in the Animal breeding, in very large environments with a high density of subjects susceptible to infection. But also in veterinary clinics or processing plants, experts add.

New tests and new perspectives for microwaves

Research in this field continues. In the future, the expert concludes, It will put on in a study is marching to know the effectiveness of technology in the real world. And, as the authors themselves recognize, environmental factors and the presence of Organic matter They could produce different results in practice, and the efficacy of technology in surfaces or liquids It is not clear. Moreover, taking into account that the avian flu virus can be transmitted to humans by inhalation of viral particles, but the infection is also transmitted by contact with contaminated secretions other than respiratory, such as feces, mucus and milk, even between animals (which can also be acquired by contaminated food consumption).

In the future of research there is also margin for more, it continues to deprive: Disinfection technology It could evolve. For example, it could be programmed to act in different frequency bands depending on the different agents to which it is directed, perhaps in combination with Sensors capable of intercepting the most dangerous microbial agents at every moment.

Article originally published in Wired Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.