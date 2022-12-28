This low SUV is very low on its new wheels. But how low can it be to be called an SUV?

We know that SUVs are no longer the off-road vehicles of the past. And that there are plenty of owners who like to lower such a car. Well, it’s just what people just wheel.

Lately it’s starting to get a bit grumpy. For example, we saw a GLE with far too large wheels and a G-Power X5 M that was lower on its stomach than the average M5. Guys, if you want a low car that fits everything, just buy a station wagon.

Range Rover from Kahn

However, that’s not really possible with the Range Rover van Kahn. After all, there is no Land Rover station wagon and the Jaguar XF is no longer available with those big engines. The Range Rover Signature Edition, as Kahn calls it, combines huge wheels with a hefty lowering. There are also new body parts.

In this case, the front spoiler mainly stands out. Normally that does not matter on an SUV, but with such a lowering you have to be careful at the better thresholds in Lelystad.

If you have a lot of guts (and money), you can also have the three-piece spoiler in carbon fiber. It’s smart, making the part that breaks the fastest, from a very expensive stuff.

How low should an SUV be?

In terms of rims, you can go in various directions at Kahn. The new pattas fill the wheel arches like freshly filled cakes. You can choose from wheels from 22 to 24 inches. Kahn does indicate that the off-road qualities are somewhat compromised with huge rims with sporty rubber. In terms of prices, it starts at a small 4 grand for the 23-inch wheels to 10 grand for the 24-inch rims.

Nothing has changed in terms of motor and interior. Knowing Kahn, they will come up with a full range of upgrades. The Range Rover is a bit of the cash cow of the British tuner, so that seems only logical to us.

This article How low does an SUV have to be to still be an SUV? appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

