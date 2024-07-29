If the humanity disappeared from the Earth The planet would immediately begin a recovery process that would unfold in several phases, each with its own timeline and characteristics. This transformation would reflect the inherent capacity of the biosphere and ecosystems to recover from human influence.

According to Artificial Intelligence (AI) ChatGPTimmediately after the disappearance of humans, the infrastructures such as cities, roads and factories would be left without maintenanceThis lack of care would lead to accelerated deterioration of many structures.

At the same time, wildlife would begin to invade urban and suburban areas, taking advantage of the absence of human activity to explore new territories.

First changes

During the early years, vegetation would begin to colonize the unoccupied spacesBuildings, roads and agricultural fields would gradually be invaded by plants, contributing to the regeneration of ecosystems.

The wild animal populationsincluding large predators, would experience significant growth due to decreased hunting and reduced competition for habitats.

At the same time, aquatic ecosystems such as rivers and lakes would see an improvement in water quality due to decreased industrial and agricultural pollution.

What would come next?

Over the course of centuries, the Natural forests and grasslands would begin to recover deforested lands and agricultural. Regions such as the Amazon would experience a gradual regeneration of their tropical forests.

Terrestrial and marine biodiversity is also expected to show signs of recovery, with many species returning to their original habitats. However, invasive species introduced by humans could continue to affect native ecosystems for a long time.

Over the course of a thousand years, human structuresespecially those made of concrete and steel, are would almost completely disintegrateOnly the most durable constructions, such as the pyramids of Egypt, could survive.

The atmosphere would begin to regain its equilibrium, with carbon dioxide levels declining due to absorption by the oceans and vegetation. Climate change would slowly begin to reverse, although the process would be prolonged. Evolution would result in the formation of new balanced ecosystems in the absence of human influence.

Long term

On time scales of tens of thousands to millions of years, Traces of human civilization would have almost completely disappeared. Remains of materials such as plastic could persist, although fragmented and dispersed.

Ultimately, the biosphere would reach a new equilibrium, with flourishing ecosystems and a biodiversity possibly richer and more diverse than before the human era.