This winter the Netherlands is experiencing a Biblical amount of rain and a strong westerly wind. The result: our country is filled to the brim with water. And that water has nowhere to go. Editor Hans Steketee saw the consequences of this high water level at the IJsselmeer. Are we up to this?

Guest: Hans Steketee Presentation: Gabriella Ader Editorial: Ignace Schoot, Iris Verhulsdonk, Esmee Dirks & Mila-Marie Bleeksma Edit: Jan Paul de Bondt Coordination: Henk Ruigrok van der Werven Photo: Nick the Englishman