Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a single player campaign that will be available from launch dayOctober 25, 2024. Players will reunite with some of the most beloved characters from the series, such as Frank Woods and Russell Adler, but How long will the new adventure last? Usually, there aren’t many expectations for Call of Duty campaigns, at least in terms of length, since they’re now considered a sort of extra to accompany the multiplayer modes.
According to what the developers revealed, however, Black Ops 6 from this point of view will be close to Cold War and its mechanics based on shelters. There will also be some simple puzzles to solve and decisions to make to spice it all up. So will it be longer than other chapters?
This is how long it lasts
In total it will take you between 6 and 9 hours to complete.as explained by Yale Miller, Treyarch’s production director, in an interview with Game File. In short, the duration will be in line with that of the other chapters. Naturally, those who want to unlock all the trophies and find all the secrets will be able to play it a little longer, but in general, don’t expect to go too far beyond the indicated time.
For comparison, here a list of the lengths of Call of Duty single player campaigns from the origins of the series (data from howlongtobeat.com):
- Call of Duty (2003) – 7 hours
- Call of Duty 2 (2005) – 8 hours
- Call of Duty 3 (2006) – 8 hours
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007) – 7 hours
- World at War (2008) – 9 hours
- Modern Warfare 2 (2009) – 6.5 hours
- Black Ops (2010) – 7 hours
- Modern Warfare 3 (2011) – 6 hours
- Black Ops II (2012) – 7 hours
- Ghosts (2013) – 6 hours
- Advanced Warfare (2014) – 7 hours
- Black Ops III (2015) – 9 hours
- Infinite Warfare (2016) – 7 hours
- WWII (2017) – 7 hours
- Modern Warfare (2019) – 6 hours
- Black Ops Cold War (2020) – 5.5 hours
- Vanguard (2021) – 6 hours
- Modern Warfare II (2022) – 8 hours
- Modern Warfare III (2023) – 5 hours
