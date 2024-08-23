Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will have a single player campaign that will be available from launch dayOctober 25, 2024. Players will reunite with some of the most beloved characters from the series, such as Frank Woods and Russell Adler, but How long will the new adventure last? Usually, there aren’t many expectations for Call of Duty campaigns, at least in terms of length, since they’re now considered a sort of extra to accompany the multiplayer modes.

According to what the developers revealed, however, Black Ops 6 from this point of view will be close to Cold War and its mechanics based on shelters. There will also be some simple puzzles to solve and decisions to make to spice it all up. So will it be longer than other chapters?