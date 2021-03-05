The big question is: how long will tennis endure this time of pandemic and the ban on the public from attending tournaments? Although there is optimism and many maintain that by the middle of the year, from Wimbledon, people will be able to return to the circuits, the uncertainty is absolute in many sectors of the sport. The truth is that if the current health situation is maintained, tennis will have to reinvent itself. How? Making tournaments more attractive, engaging new audiences through television, conducting interactions with fans. There are no sporting events without an audience forever, anyway.

The Buenos Aires ATP has 20 years of history since its creation in 2001. And seeing the central court of Buenos Aires with capacity for 4 thousand people empty (or with just 150 people) hurts. But it is the new reality to which everyone had to adapt, resigning even to their own benefits: players, organizers and the public. That public that keeps passing through the door of the club asking at the accreditation office if there are seats for sale.

Tennium, the company that owns the tournament, had to lower the bar. Therefore, with the exception of Diego Schwartzman, there are no figures this time. Expenses were reduced by 50 percent and there was no money (guarantees) to bring top ten foreigners as happened in previous years. The company assures that the “tennis workers came to the tournament, those who charge for what they produce on the court.” And he also affirms that it will be made after assuming expenses of about 2 million dollars.

The tournament was never at risk. It was never thought of canceling it – it was an option although it was not taken into account despite the fact that there was compensation available from the ATP – in the face of the difficult moments that were experienced and are still being experienced. The main sponsor (City Government) guaranteed its support, although the question is what will happen to private sponsors if the pandemic spreads. Nobody likes to lose money and less for an indeterminate time …