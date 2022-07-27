This Wednesday, July 27, Wolverhampton Wanderers has confirmed through its portal and social networks that the Mexican striker, Raul Jimenezsuffered an injury last weekend when the English team faced Besiktas in a friendly match.
He was the Wolves’ head of performance and medicine, the Dr Rob Chakravertywho gave the update on the physical condition of the Club América youth player, after the team returned to the pre-season training camp in Alicante.
Raúl Jiménez will be out of activity for several weeks
Raul Jimenez was withdrawn early in a 3-0 victory over Besiktas where he scored the first goal of the game in his team’s victory.
“Raul came out in the game against Besiktas after stretching to receive the ball and felt something in his knee and groin. Scans reveal he has sustained a medial collateral ligament injury in his knee and a minor adductor strain. None of the two injuries is very serious, but he is expected to be out for several weeks.”
– Dr. Rob Chakraverty.
After the statements of the club’s doctor, it was confirmed that the Aztec scorer will be absent for several weeks and although the estimated time of return was not revealed, he assured that his two knee and abductor injuries were not serious.
Before the English team announced the news of the injury of Jimenezthe middle The Telegraph He assured on his website that the player will be out of action for at least a month, that way he could lose at least the first four days of the 2022-2023 Premier League.
Jiménez could miss the duel against Paraguay
Due to this situation, the Mexican striker may not be able to recover to be called up to the Mexican team for Gerardo Martino for the preparation match for the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Paraguay on August 31 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
