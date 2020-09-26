Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need to change the shape of the United Nations with the changing times. He said that today India is seeing a wider role in the United Nations. Questioning the current relevance of the United Nations, PM Modi asked, “Today there is a big question in front of the whole world community that the nature of the institution that was formed in the then circumstances is relevant even today?” “

PM raised questions on the relevance of United Nations

He said, “The millions of innocent children who were supposed to dominate the world left the world. How many people had to lose the capital of their lifetime, had to leave their dream home. At that time and even today, United Nations efforts Were there enough? ” PM Modi further said, “For the last 8-9 months, the whole world corona is struggling with the global epidemic. Where is the United Nations in its efforts to combat this global epidemic? Where is an effective Response? “

The Prime Minister said that if we evaluate the achievements of the United Nations in the last 75 years, many achievements are seen. There are also many examples, which pose a need for serious introspection before the United Nations.

He said that this is true that the Third World War did not happen to say, but cannot deny that there were many wars, many civil wars. How many terror attacks kept the rivers of blood flowing. Those killed in these wars, in these attacks, they were humans like us.

Demand for improvement in UN

PM Modi said that changes in the United Nations reactions, changes in systems, changes in appearance, today is the need of the hour. The people of India have been waiting for a long time for the process of the reform of the United Nations to be completed. The people of India are worried whether this process will ever reach its logical conclusion. After all, how long India will be kept away from the policy making framework of the United Nations.

A country, which is the world’s largest democracy, a country with more than 18 percent of the world’s population, a country with hundreds of languages, hundreds of dialects, many creeds, many ideologies, countries Has led both for years to lead the global economy and years of slavery, how long will that country have to wait until the changes in which the changes take place affect a large part of the world?